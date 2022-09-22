Sandler Partners Announces 2022 Supplier Category Award Recipients

Technology Distributor Sandler Partners' 2022 National Summit, a Hybrid Event, Culminates with Award Recognition of Top Industry Organizations.

REDONDO BEACH, Calif., Sept. 22, 2022 Awards of recognition were presented at the 2022 Sandler Partners National Summit in San Diego, California. This hybrid in-person/virtual event welcomed over 800 attendees who received the latest insights via technology, sales, and growth presentation tracks and gave them an opportunity to meet with over 50 featured technology Providers. Remote attendees were able to watch a live broadcast of the Mainstage presentations and visit virtual exhibitor booths and meet 1 on 1 with Provider representatives.

Sandler Partners Proudly Announced Their Category Award Recipients, Including:

LiveVox, Top New Provider

NHC, Provider MVP

RingCentral, Top Collaboration/UCaaS Provider

RapidScale, Top Cloud Provider

Vonage, Top CCaaS Provider

Bigleaf Networks, Top SD-WAN Provider

DYOPATH, Top Cybersecurity Provider

TPx Communications, Top Managed Services Provider

EPIC iO, Top Mobility and IoT Provider

NHC, Top Network and Voice Provider

Nextiva, Operational Excellence

RingCentral, Largest Revenue Growth

"These awards recognize trusted Providers whose names continuously come up within our Partner community. Partners consistently remark on their product quality and positive impact for businesses. They also voice their appreciation for the care and passion these recipients put into creating positive experiences for themselves and their customers," states Managing Partner Alan Sandler. "Many looked for new ways to evolve by listening to feedback from the Channel. That's true innovation and we're so happy for the strong partnerships we have with these technology Providers. You are appreciated, and we look forward to future shared challenges and success."

Sandler Partners' designated charity, the Surfrider Foundation, hosted an informational exhibit to help attendees learn about the Surfrider mission of protecting the world's oceans and how to become involved personally and through donations.

About Sandler Partners

Sandler Partners is America's fastest-growing Technology Solutions Distributor of Connectivity and Cloud services. Sandler Partners has been included on the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for 12 straight years. Over this time, we've expanded beyond our telecom roots to deliver best-in-class Cloud, Colocation, Mobility, Continuity, and Security solutions from 200+ Suppliers through a network of 9,000+ expert technology sales Partners — agents, VARs, and MSPs — to thousands of small, medium, and enterprise organizations nationwide.

How Our Partners Benefit, and their Customers, Benefit

Independently owned. Independent spirit. End users benefit from our 360º industry awareness — who's performing best by price, service, and feature set. Our Partner community gains access to our industry-leading support network of sales, marketing, and engineering professionals, plus the Sandler Portal's Marketing Center (with customizable campaigns), and sales tools like SCOUT's real-time cable pricing and the Solution Finder. We stand with our Partner community, whether it's minimal involvement or direct customer support. Sandler Partners also have the industry's strongest agreements and a team with a proven track record of ensuring all commissions are found, tracked, and paid.

Media Contact

Tina Salimi, Sandler Partners, 310-861-2295, tina@sandlerpartners.com

SOURCE Sandler Partners