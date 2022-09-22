Luxury fragrance house Electimuss launches Vici Leather perfume

VICI LEATHER is the latest perfume release from luxury niche fragrance house Electimuss London.

VICI LEATHER is the latest perfume release from luxury niche fragrance house Electimuss London. Inspired by the victory cry of Julius Caesar, Vici Leather is the scent of success exuding luxury and an easy confidence.

Vici leather is the sixth scent into the NERO Collection created by master perfumer Julien Rasquinet. Emperor NERO was a curator, collector, orator, poet, aesthete and artist. His love of the creative arts inspires The NERO collection presented in heavy luxury smoky dark bottles and now includes six diverse unisex perfumes.

At the heart of this fragrance are two powerful notes of seduction, one feminine, one masculine, combined perfectly to create a very unisex scent that is elegant and charismatic. A robust tuberose is entwined with an addictive sweet leather to create a heart of masculine and feminine sensuality.

Vici Leather is made even more intoxicating by the wormwood which has the woozy quality of Absinthe and an ambery base that is both powerful and relaxed. It is a confident fragrance with effortless elegance exuding success and sensuality.

Olfactory family: Leather

PYRAMID

TOP: Cinnamon, wormwood, black pepper

HEART: Sweet leather, tuberose

BASE: Amber, balsamic

"VENI, VIDI, VICI" Julius Caesar

Perfumer's notes

"VICI LEATHER is the ultimate smell of seduction. It starts off with a wormwood, evoking the wooziness of the Absinthe. But rapidly it combines two of the most sensual ingredients of perfumers' palette. One expressing a more masculine attribute showing a manly but gentle charisma: sweet leather. The other one is more known for being a feminine attribute of seduction: Tuberose. As a fun fact, young women during the Renaissance were forbidden from the Tuberose fields, as it was said the captivating smell of tuberose might make it impossible for them to control their desire. Those two powerful ingredients combine perfectly in a very unisex, powerful, elegant, laid back charisma, ambery base."

Julien Rasquinet, Master Perfumer

"Veni, Vidi, Vici is an iconic phrase that has resonated through the mists of time. Its power has permeated popular culture for millennia inspiring artists, writers, politicians and musicians, from Shakespeare and Handel through to Madonna and JayZ - and now Electimuss. I wanted to create a perfume that captures that sense of success. A perfume that makes you feel proud and powerful, that captures the intoxicating and heady emotion when endeavour turns into success. This is our latest opus for the NERO Collection and the scent Julien has created is an intuitive combination of masculine and feminine sensuality and confidence. It's sensuous, empowering and addictive."

Claire Sokell Thompson, Creative Director, Electimuss

ABOUT ELECTIMUSS

Electimuss is a Latin Portmanteau Meaning to "choose the best." Inspired by Ancient Rome's passion for perfume and the rich narratives of their history and myths. This luxury niche fragrance house creates scents that are daring, decadent and powerful, using the finest ingredients. Founded in 2015, Electimuss now has an ever growing portfolio of 22 fragrances in five collections sold worldwide in nearly 40 countries.

LAUNCH DETAILS

100 ml pure parfum

RRP £240 €285 $320

Launch date 22 September 2022

Available at http://www.electimuss.com and retailers worldwide (search in store locator on our website)

Pronunciation guide: VEECHEE Leather

Facebook @electimusslondon | Instagram @electimusslondon

