Helicopters Market worth $41.2 Billion USD by 2027, at CAGR of 6.1%

The Helicopters Market is expected to reach USD 41.2 billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 30.6 billion in 2022 to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

The report "Helicopters Market by Point of Sale, OEM-by Component & System, Type, Application (Military, Civil and Commercial), Number of Engines (Twin Engines, Single Engines) and Region; Aftermarket - by Component & System and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" The helicopters market size is projected to grow from an estimated USD 30.6 billion in 2022 to USD 41.2 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Rise in demand for lightweight helicopters to drive the growth of the market. Commercialization of UAM and eVTOL, and increasing scope for helicopter aftermarket, serve as an opportunity for the market growth up to 2027.

Based on application, the transport helicopters of the military segment are expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the helicopters market during the forecast period.

Based on application, the transport helicopters of the military segment are expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the helicopters market from 2022 to 2027. Rise in adoption of transport helicopters by military to conduct defense missions, to drive the overall demand in the helicopters market.

Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region for the helicopters market during the forecast period.

Europe is among the fastest-growing regions for the helicopters market. An increase in helicopter orders for light helicopters across the globe is a major driver for the rise in helicopter deliveries from Europe. In addition, presence of helicopter OEMs and demand to strengthen military capabilities are among the crucial factors anticipated to fuel the regional demand for the helicopters.

Major players operating in the helicopters market include Airbus Helicopters SAS (France), Bell Helicopters (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), The Boeing Company (US) and Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy), among others. These companies have well-equipped manufacturing facilities and strong distribution networks across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

