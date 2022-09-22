Fall Foliage Report September 22, 2022

September 22, 2022

“It was a beautiful, bright autumn day, with air like cider and a sky so blue, you could drown in it.”

– Diana Gabaldon

Cooler temps bring crisp mornings and the hope of finding signs of fall in the treetops. Keep checking back each Thursday for the latest information.

Join us as we follow the transition each week with reports from the experts at our state forests and parks.

Western Maryland

The sugar maples in the lower elevations of the Wallman area of Potomac State forest are already displaying vibrant yellow leaves, while the red maples are casting a ruby glow, outlining a wetland area on Snaggy Mountain in Garrett State Forest. Black gums in the higher elevations of Piney Mountain in the Garrett State Forest are displaying a range of autumnal hues, from bold scarlets to warm oranges and yellows.

– Forest Manager Scott Campbell, Potomac-Garrett State Forest



Northern/Central Maryland

We are still seeing lots of green in Patapsco Valley State Park, which is normal for this time of year. Many of our park visitors are enjoying the last gifts of summer – warmer waterways, shady trails, and abundant scenery.

– Park Ranger Alyssa Myers, Patapsco Valley State Park

Southern Maryland Summer and fall are comingling in southern Maryland, with minimal overall leaf color change. The black gums and yellow poplars are beginning to reveal their fall colors, mixing in with their forest neighbors still holding on to their summer blooms.

– Tree Planting Specialist Cristina Val Perez – Forest Service, Southern Maryland

Fall Recreation Spotlight

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources invites everyone to Merkle Wildlife Sanctuary to celebrate the fall migration of the monarch butterfly. In Maryland, monarchs begin to migrate south in early fall (September and October), many of them flying all the way to central Mexico where they overwinter in a single mountain forest. Monarchs and Milkweed at Merkle , Merkle Wildlife Center, Saturday, September 24, 202210 a.m. – 2 p.m.The Maryland Department of Natural Resources invites everyone to Merkle Wildlife Sanctuary to celebrate the fall migration of the monarch butterfly. In Maryland, monarchs begin to migrate south in early fall (September and October), many of them flying all the way to central Mexico where they overwinter in a single mountain forest. Merkle Wildlife Sanctuary is a 1,900-acre natural resource management area in Prince George’s County.