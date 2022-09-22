Lafe’s Natural BodyCare Launches 100% Plastic Free Deodorant Stick Line
Lafe’s Natural BodyCare, a B Corp certified, family-owned personal care brand announces the launch of a new 100% plastic free plant-based stick deodorant
Sustainability has always been synonymous with Lafe’s”, says founder Lafe Larson”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lafe’s Natural BodyCare, a B Corp certified, family-owned personal care brand announces the launch of a new 100% plastic free plant-based stick deodorant. The collection is available in Citrus + Bergamot, Lavender + Aloe, Cedar + Lime, Rose + Coriander and is packaged in paper barrels.
"During our 27-year history we've been recognized as a category leader in marketplace innovation and continue the trend with this new cutting-edge packaging. The new paper deodorant stick collection is 100% free of plastic which means it is not only recyclable but compostable as well.
“We saw competitors facing issues with packaging that didn’t hold up in high moisture environments as well as offering product lines with low quality ingredients.” To avoid these issues the company spent months rigorously testing the new packaging in both high temperatures and high humidity environments. The company also invested significantly in a new waterless formula to create a unique easy glide application as quality formulations are equally as important as sustainable packaging. As with most innovations, creating paper deodorant sticks proved to be significantly more costly than conventional plastic. Larson says, “we believe it will be worth the investment as we know that half of all Americans are actively trying to reduce their beauty plastic consumption.”
The company has a long-term commitment to sustainability and made the switch to green energy nearly a decade ago.
Larson points out that, “Since 2013, our Austin, TX based offices and warehouse have been 100% wind powered which is the equivalent of saving 128 barrels of crude oil or keeping 18.8 tons of solid waste out of the landfill.
About Lafe’s Natural BodyCare
Lafe’s unwavering commitment to natural was influenced by his forward-thinking mother and her advice over the years about making healthy choices: “Read the label and if you can’t pronounce it, avoid it." Lafe’s mission is focused on making natural and organic products accessible to everyone. Lafe’s is a Certified B Corporation, family-owned company that began creating their formulations in 1996 and now offers a full line of deodorants, organic baby care, organic lip balms, organic insect repellents and Earthly Delight branded hair care. Lafe’s products are available at many bricks and mortar as well as online retailers in the US and Canada including Amazon.
For more information, contact Lafe Larson, 512-926-9662 or email lafe@lafes.com
Lafe Larson
Lafe's Natural BodyCare
+1 512-573-8990
email us here