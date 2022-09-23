Tech Entrepreneur Turns to Rap to Inspire Others

Lucky 7 Album Cover Vibrant Studio Hip Hop Dancers Behind the Scenes of a Music Video

Victoria technology entrepreneur Elton Pereira has turned to songwriting, beats and rapping as he tries to inspire others to live their best life.

Live your best life with purpose, positive impact and play.” — Elton Pereira

VICTORIA, BC, CANADA, September 23, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Victoria entrepreneur Elton Pereira has turned to songwriting, beats and rapping as he tries to inspire others to live their best life.The 2010 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year dropped his first rap single and music video – Lucky 7 – on September 9, 2022. Pereira, who raps as EMP, woke up one day to upbeat, positive music and was inspired to write some lyrics. Lucky 7 embodies his mission to "live your best life with purpose, positive impact and play."“True magic happens when you do things with love, positive intentions, purpose and relentless conviction to the best of your abilities without worrying about what other people think,” Pereira said.The married father of three believes it’s the perfect time for great music with this kind of message.“Its been a very difficult two and a half years for many people, especially our youth coming out of COVID - lots of social isolation, depression and anxiety,” Pereira said. “It was important for me to do something new and creative - put out a positive message with some high vibe beats and involve our youth to inspire others to shine bright, be creative, go after their passions in life, push past their comfort zone, compete hard, have fun and celebrate life, family and friends.”Elton Pereira was assisted on his mission by some music and video heavy hitters. Emmy award-winning music producer Eric Harper collaborated with him on Lucky 7, creating a fun and catchy sound track to go along with the lyrics. Award-winning short film producer and digital media artist Alec Watson helped EMP take his new art to the next level by bringing Lucky 7 to life visually – along with six talented Nanaimo hip hop dancers – in a music video that features Pereira’s sons and some recognizable Nanaimo locations. Elton’s passion for life and drive to make a difference comes through with his music. It’s exciting to work with someone so determined to try to help others elevate their game,” said Harper.“I am so impressed with Elton’s passion for music; his desire to inspire others really shines in his performance.” said Watson. “He is not just rapping about living his best life – he lives it.”Besides Pereira’s latest music projects, he is currently a partner in SureSwift Capital, an entrepreneur-founded software-as-a-service portfolio; and an Angel Investor in a number of tech companies including STN Video, North Americas fastest growing sports, entertainment and lifestyle video distribution platform. He has been a long and active supporter in the local and global community and causes change around the world through various hands-on projects and charitable organizations including BC Children’s Hospital, Free the Children, Canadian Blood Services, Our Place and World Vision.You can check out the music video Lucky 7 by EMP at eltonpereira.com

