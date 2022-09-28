Submit Release
'The Wi-Fi Is Out'…Is Out

The Wi-Fi Is Out cover

Belle Isle Books logo

written and illustrated by Tim Lane; Available Now!

My imagination? It’s been so long I forgot. But the Wi-Fi is out, so I’ll give it a shot!”
— from The Wi-Fi Is Out
RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Belle Isle Books of Richmond, Virginia, is pleased to announce the publication of 'The Wi-Fi Is Out', written and illustrated by Tim Lane. This title released on August 25th.

When the Wi-Fi goes out, what’s left to be done? The Internet is a gateway to everything in the world—but with a little imagination, this tale’s two child protagonists soon learn that the world just outside their door can be even more amazing.

Told in big, bold rhymes accompanied by big, bold illustrations, 'The Wi-Fi Is Out' is available for purchase from Amazon and other fine book retailers, with an ebook release scheduled for October 26, 2022.

'“The Wi-Fi is out! What will we do?
The Wi-Fi is out, and the Internet too!”

'Dad’s done everything he can, but there’s no way around it: the router is down, the Wi-Fi is out, and one brother and sister’s lazy weekend afternoon is now ruined! That is, until they remember that there’s still a whole world of adventures for them to explore in the great outdoors—and beyond!'

About the Author/Illustrator

Tim Lane grew up in the small town of Amelia, VA. After twenty years away, he moved back so his children could grow up in the country just as he did, the kids were still drawn to electronic entertainments. This inspired Tim to use his longtime love of drawing to encourage his kids and others to get outside and play!

Tim spends his spare time with his wife, Melissa; their two kids, Molly and Connor; and a brown dog named Daisy. He can often be found outside practicing softball with Molly or helping Connor with his go-kart. 'The Wi-Fi Is Out' is his first book.

Interviews available upon request.

Belle Isle Books, an imprint of Brandylane Publishers, Inc., is an independent press located in Richmond, Virginia that has published books since 1985.
___________
'The Wi-Fi Is Out' (hardcover, 32 pages, $23.95 / paperback, 32 pages, $13.95 / Kindle e-book, $2.99) is available from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other fine booksellers.

You just read:

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Movie Industry


