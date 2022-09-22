Healthcare Simulation Market Rising Trends and New Technologies Research 2021-2030 | CAGR 14.7%

Healthcare Simulation Market

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities:

Rise in use of virtual and augmented reality, technological advancements in the medical field, and demand for virtual training drive the growth of the global medical simulation market. However, high costs related to setting up of simulators and limitations regarding implementation in real situations hinder the market growth. On the other hand, untapped potential in emerging regions presents new opportunities in the coming years. According to the report, the global medical simulation industry generated $ 1,687.50 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $6,688.60 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 14.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

The Latest Trends, Product Portfolio, Demographics, Geographical segmentation, and Regulatory Framework of the Healthcare Simulation Market have also been included in the study.

Healthcare Simulation Market Key Players: CAE, Inc., Gaumard Scientific Company, Inc., Intelligent Ultrasound Group Plc., Kyoto Kagaku Co. Ltd., Laerdal Medical AS, Limbs and Things, Ltd., Mentice AB, Operative Experience, Inc., Simulab Corporation, and VirtaMed AG.

Healthcare Simulation Market by Product & Service: Model-Based Simulation, Web-Based Simulation, and Simulation Training Services

Healthcare Simulation Market by Fidelity: Low Fidelity, Medium Fidelity, and High Fidelity

Healthcare Simulation Market by End User: Academic Institutions, Hospitals, and Military Organizations

