WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “ Growing at 32.6% CAGR | IoT Testing Market Size Reach USD 30.4 Billion by 2032 Globally.” The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global IOT testing market was valued at USD 1.9 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach USD 30.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 32.6% from 2023 to 2032.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 436 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A08127 Driving Factors IoT Testing MarketThe global IoT testing market is experiencing growth due to several factors, including the rise in importance of DevOps, an increase in demand for IP testing of IoT devices, and the increased deployment of microservices. However, scalability of the IoT system and applications is expected to hamper market growth. On the other hand, the growth of cloud computing is anticipated to provide lucrative development opportunities for the IoT testing market in the upcoming years.Market Segmentation IoT Testing MarketThe IoT testing market is segmented on the basis of service type, testing type, application, and region. On the basis of service type, it is categorized into professional service and managed service. By testing type, it is divided into functional testing, performance testing, network testing, compatibility testing, usability testing, and security testing. As per application, it is categorized into smart building and home automation, capillary networks management, smart utilities, vehicle telematics, smart manufacturing, smart healthcare, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Key Players IoT Testing MarketThe key players profiled in the IoT testing market analysis are AFour Technologies, Apica, Novacoast, Inc., Capgemini SE, Happiest Minds, HCL Technologies Limited, Infosys, Keysight Technologies, Praetorian, and Rapid7. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the IoT testing industry.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A08127 Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global IoT testing market revenue. Owing to the increasing number of connected devices and the potential for cyberattacks, there has been a strong emphasis on integrating robust security testing into IoT solutions. This includes testing for vulnerabilities, encryption, authentication, and access control. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 35.9% from 2023 to 2032. Owing to the rising demand for effective manufacturing and the expansion of IT-based services in developing nations. The need for IoT testing solutions is driven by the region’s significant technological advancements and demand for 5G IoT across all business sectors.Based on testing type, the functional testing segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global IoT testing market revenue. With the growing number of cyber threats targeting IoT devices, applications, and data, testing methodologies are evolving to include comprehensive security testing. This involves assessing vulnerabilities, encryption mechanisms, and authentication protocols to safeguard IoT ecosystems. On the other hand, the performance testing to rule the roost by 2032. However, the network testing segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 37.3% from 2023 to 2032. This is because network testing is moving toward replicating real-world network conditions more accurately. This includes simulating scenarios such as network congestion, intermittent connectivity, and varying signal strengths to assess IoT devices’ resilience in different environments.Based on application, the smart manufacturing segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global IoT testing market revenue. This is due to IoT-enabled systems providing manufacturers with data-driven insights that inform decision-making. As manufacturers increasingly rely on these insights to drive improvements and innovations, the demand for accurate data validation and testing grows. On the other hand, the smart building and home automation segment is expected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the smart healthcare segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 39.5% from 2023 to 2032. ● The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the IoT testing market, significantly driven by the accelerated digital transformation across industries, propelling increased adoption of IoT technologies. Sectors such as healthcare and manufacturing embraced IoT solutions for remote patient monitoring, telemedicine, and supply chain optimization, leading to a heightened demand for thorough testing to ensure reliability and accuracy.● Overall, contactless solutions and smart retail gained prominence, requiring robust testing to ensure secure and user-friendly interactions. The emphasis on security in remote environments has heightened the need for rigorous security testing of IoT devices and networks. These positive shifts have fueled market growth and innovation during the pandemic. 