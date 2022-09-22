Submit Release
AG Kaul Issues Statement on Charges Against DCI Agent

MADISON, Wis. – Following the announcement of charges against Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation Special Agent Mark Wagner, Attorney General Kaul released the below statement.

 

“DOJ will not be weighing in on the facts of this case as it moves through the judicial system in order to avoid having any possible impact on the outcome,” said Attorney General Kaul. “DOJ is evaluating this matter internally and will continue to do so to the extent possible without interfering with the ongoing case.”

