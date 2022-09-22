Live at the Library to Feature Special Conversation with Photographer Annie Leibovitz in October

The new Thursday evening series Live at the Library will feature a special event with photographer Annie Leibovitz and a rare viewing of one of the Library’s treasures, the Giant Bible of Mainz, in celebration of National German-American Friendship Day.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.