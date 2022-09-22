Ravinder Bharti, Founder & CEO Of Public Media Solution Discusses The Importance Of Event Management In Public Relations

Public Media Solution - SEO company in Pune

The PR expert discusses how events play an important role in building the public image of a business

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PR is often regarded as one of the most organic and effective marketing tools that help businesses and individuals reach out to their audiences. It is often intended to spread the positive word about a brand and build its reputation in the market. Out of several ways of carrying out a robust PR campaign, Ravinder Bharti stresses the importance of public events.

Ravinder Bharti, the founder and CEO of Public Media Solution, believes that holistic event management can give a good push to a PR campaign. Mr Bharti has been providing PR and brand-building services to clients for almost a decade and PMS is also well known as event management company. Stressing the importance of event marketing in PR, he says, “Events can provide to be public and intimate at the same time for a brand. While they help you attract a large crowd and find a wide reach for your messages, they also facilitate direct communication between you and your audience. This is the ‘magic touch’ that most virtual new media channels lack.”

Further, Mr Bharti believes that an event acts as a barometer for a business to feel the pulse of its audience and the general inclination of the public. While providing PR services to businesses around the world, he has seen the impact of live feedback on the marketing strategies of his clients.

Discussing the traction offered by live events, Mr Bharti says, “Let’s say a real estate company works with a PR agency in Mumbai to host a networking event at a prestigious hotel. The event would have great potential for the business to generate quality leads. Live events help you connect with your audience and get their response right away. By the end of the event, you can tell how successful your marketing efforts have been. At the end of the day, you can always club this opportunity with other marketing channels to create the much-needed buzz about your venture in the industry.”

