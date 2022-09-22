UND hosts citizenship ceremony

UND News Release

“It’s raining outside,” said Peter Welte, chief judge of the Unietd States District Court of North Dakota, to the 38 people who’d gathered in an auditorium on campus to be sworn in as U.S. citizens.

Then Welte smiled. “But the sun is shining in here today,” he said. Indeed it was, as even UND President Andrew Armacost himself had tears in his eyes, given the Fourth of July-like pride in the occasion shown by the applicants and their many family members and friends.

Alongside those family members and friends, the Gorecki Alumni Center on Sept. 16 quickly filled with dozens of UND administrators and interested onlookers, who came to watch the first Naturalization Ceremony to be held on the UND campus in about 15 years. It was the high point of a day dedicated to the U.S. Constitution and the new citizens who swear an oath to it.

The ceremony was presided over by Alice R. Senechal, magistrate judge for the United States District Court for the District of North Dakota. Welte gave remarks and administered the Oath of Citizenship.

