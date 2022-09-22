Judge Chase formally installed on bench

On Sept. 21, East Central Judicial District Judge Nicholas W. Chase was installed on the bench in a formal investiture ceremony at the Cass County courthouse. ECJD Presiding Judge John C. Irby oversaw the event.
There were 1,996 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 250,975 in the last 365 days.
On Sept. 21, East Central Judicial District Judge Nicholas W. Chase was installed on the bench in a formal investiture ceremony at the Cass County courthouse. ECJD Presiding Judge John C. Irby oversaw the event.