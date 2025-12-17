Norman John Backes 1937-2025

Norman John Backes passed away peacefully on December 12, 2025, at the age of 88, having lived a life of autonomy, dignity, and purpose right up until cancer cut short the life he was loath to leave. His last words were a whispered “I love you”.

Born in Minot, North Dakota, Norm’s foundational years were split between his parents’ home in the city and the hard-working farmlands of his two sets of grandparents. This upbringing instilled in him a deep respect for simple honesty and resilience. His fortitude was tested early when, along with his three sisters, he tragically lost both parents at the age of 22. The loss informed a lifelong sense of responsibility and a deep capacity for empathy. Ironically, Norm always considered himself the luckiest of men.

Norm went on to have many remarkable experiences. He worked as a brakeman on the Great Northern railroad, as a topographical surveyor in the Pentagon and in Lubbock, Texas, where he and his wife Vee Ann welcomed their first child. He had many stories about surveying for the Minuteman missile fields.

He also built a remarkable life and career in Fargo. He was a respected attorney and served with distinction as a District Court Judge for 26 years. His work allowed him to fulfill his legacy- an abiding commitment to others. He was loved for the honesty, humility, and empathy he brought to every relationship and every decision.

For 45 years, Norm lived a life that reflected a journey of spiritual growth and consistent dedication to helping others find their path. His quiet, daily devotion to “carrying the message” made him a treasured friend and mentor to many in the community.

Norm was a remarkable family man, who showed, through words and especially actions, what it means to be family. To his children he passed on his love of history, his dry wit, his love for the people he came from and, most importantly, the steady moral compass that pointed toward gratitude. He coached hockey, worked on the chain gang for High School football, raised money for the swim team and went to dance recitals, innumerable games, and when those were done, he supported them through their brightest and darkest moments.

He is survived by his loving family; Son, Brian Backes, and his wife Diane, and their son, Nicholas; Daughter, Andee Backes, and her husband Jim Jeffery, and their children, Alev Baysoy and Noah Jeffery; Son, Bradley and his wife Kristina Burow, and their children, Vivienne, Otto, and Zella; Sisters Patsy Bossert (Ralph), Jean Super (Bob) and Sister Mary Ellen Backes.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Vee Ann Backes (nee Joyer) and Brian’s son Darby.

Norman John Backes’s legacy lives on in the hearts of his family, in the lives of the individuals he mentored, and in the spirit of gratitude he shared with all. He will be deeply missed.

Visitation is scheduled for: Saturday, April 18, 2026 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm at the Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center, 123 10th Street S., Fargo, North Dakota.

Memorial Celebration of Life: Saturday, April 18, 2026 2:00 pm at Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center, 123 10th Street S., Fargo, North Dakota.

View the complete obituary here: https://boulgerfuneralhome.com/obits/norman-john-backes/