Dallas Based Birch Cline Cybersecurity Named to MSSP Alert's Top 250 MSSPs List for 2022

DALLAS, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MSSP Alert, a CyberRisk Alliance resource, has named Birch Cline Cybersecurity to the Top 250 MSSPs list for 2022 (http://www.msspalert.com/top250).

The list and research identify and honor the top MSSPs (managed security service providers) worldwide. The rankings are based on MSSP Alert's 2022 readership survey combined with the site's editorial coverage of MSSP, MDR and MSP security providers. The sixth-annual list and research track the MSSP market's ongoing growth and evolution.

"I am very excited to be part of the evolution of Birch Cline. To be recognized as a leader in the cybersecurity space as one of the Top 250 MSSPs is a great honor and solidifies our hard work and dedication to our clients," said Jake Bays VP of Services at Birch Cline Cybersecurity. "At Birch Cline our Ethos is built on three principles Posture, Practice and Protect. Our products and services delivered through our secure portal provide a single pane of glass to manage all aspects within a client's security stack. Our vision at Birch Cline is to work as trusted advisors and as an extension of our clients IT security organizations. I look forward to the future of Birch Cline and the genesis of new opportunities."

"MSSP Alert congratulates Birch Cline Cybersecurity on this year's honor," said Joe Panettieri, editorial director of MSSP Alert "The MSSP Alert readership and top 250 honorees continue to outpace the cybersecurity market worldwide."

Highlights from the associated MSSP Alert research for 2022 include:

MSSP Revenue Growth & Financial Performance: MSSP honorees, on average, expect to generate $24 million in revenue for 2022, up 26% from 2021. The growth rate is roughly double the market average.

Profits: 90% of MSSPs surveyed expect to be profitable for fiscal year 2022, a five-point improvement from 2021.

Security Operations Centers: 69% have in-house SOCs, 19% are hybrid, 8% completely outsource their SOCs, and 4% are reevaluating their SOC strategies.

Cyberattack Trends: The most frequent attacks targeting MSSP customers in 2022 include phishing (97%), vulnerability exploits (93%) and ransomware (91%).

Cybersecurity Solutions: In a continued sign of market fragmentation, MSSP survey participants mentioned 140 different hardware, software, cloud, distribution and services vendors that assist their cybersecurity efforts.

Key Managed Security Services Offered: MSSPs and MSPs increasingly seek out partners to deliver MDR (managed detection and response), XDR (eXtended Detection and Response), Incident Response and other key services.

Find the online list and associated report here: http://www.msspalert.com/top250.

About Birch Cline Cybersecurity (https://www.birchcline.com)

Birch Cline is a Dallas, Texas-based cybersecurity firm that specializes in helping Local Government and Education agencies, as well as mid-market organizations, build and maintain successful cybersecurity programs. Birch Cline delivers cybersecurity solutions and services, including top penetration testing, remediation and compliance services, using a unique process that makes it simple for agencies and organizations to successfully protect sensitive data and defend critical infrastructure while achieving regulatory and compliance requirements.

About CyberRisk Alliance

CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) is a business intelligence company serving the high growth, rapidly evolving cybersecurity community with a diversified portfolio of services that inform, educate, build community, and inspire an efficient marketplace. Our trusted information leverages a unique network of journalists, analysts and influencers, policymakers, and practitioners. CRA's brands include SC Media, SecurityWeekly, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, InfoSec World, Identiverse, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, its research unit CRA Business Intelligence, and the peer-to-peer CISO membership network, Cybersecurity Collaborative. Click here to learn more (https://www.cyberriskalliance.com).

