Global Hand Dryer Market By Type, By Operation, By End-User, By Region, Competition, Opportunities and Forecast, 2017-2027

The global hand dryer market is expected to reach USD2071.33 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.16% during the forecast period. The factors which mainly drive the global hand dryer market are shift toward environment friendly products, increasing urbanization, increasing construction, and increasing awareness regarding health and hygiene.

Globally, public health and hygiene are being given more priority by both government and business organizations.The sales of products used in public restrooms, such as hand dryers, is increasing and due to this the global hand dryer market is expected to boom.

Based on type, hand dryers can be segmented into hot and jet air.Jet air hand dryers use jet air to blow the water off the hands while hot air hand dryers, dry the hands using hot air.

The hand dryer market is projected to grow because of tourism industry and ongoing construction developments. Global hand dryer market is fueled by attributes such as environment-friendly technology as hand dryers minimize the amount of waste which is produced by its substitute i.e., hand towel. One of the primary drivers of the global hand dryer market is a shift toward eco-friendly technology. Along with it, urbanization and technological advancement and increasing number of construction activities are expected to fuel the market expansion of hand dryers.

Due to the lockdowns in many nations and the disrupted global supply chain during COVID-19, hand dryer sales dropped.Many businesses at the time claimed they experienced a decline in the number of hand dryers sold due to weak demand in the first two quarters of 2020, but in the second half of the year, the hand dryer industry began growing at a sustained rate.

Post-COVID the hand dryer market is expected to grow at a faster rate due to increasing concern of hand hygiene and rise in hospitality sector.

Increasing urbanization will fuel market expansion.

The increasing opportunities and developments in infrastructure worldwide are directly influencing the high demand for hand dryers.Changing preferences of users in maintaining hygienic lifestyle & prioritizing hand hygiene, combined with rapid urbanization are further fueling the market growth of hand dryer.

Also, the increasing usage of hand dryers in public washrooms, educational institutions, hospitals, and other venue is expanding the market of hand dryers.Customers' preference for smart infrastructure is contributing to the growth rate.

Additionally, expanding food outlets, fast-food chains, vacation spots, and hotels create huge opportunities for hand dryers throughout the world.

Increasing demand for energy efficient products

The evolution of products and technology that are energy efficient, environment friendly, and pollutant-free has become more of a focus in the 21st century.In comparison to conventional hand dryers, jet air hand dryers are more energy-efficient, using up to 85% less energy.

For e.g. The new "No Heat" technology from XLERATOReco dries hands in 9 seconds while consuming only 500 watts, making it one of the eco-friendly automatic hand dryers in the world with minimal carbon emissions. It enables less energy consumption and establishes new industry benchmark for green innovation and sustainability. As a result, these actions favor energy-saving technology and initiatives to reduce paper use, boosting the global hand dryer market.

The increasing product innovation will fuel market expansion

With the capacity to quickly and effectively dry hands, hand dryers have become an innovative technology in all restrooms.High-speed commercial Hand Dryers have replaced traditional hand dryers.

Focused innovation resulting in the creation of jet dryer products has led to numerous new products. For e.g., In Dyson Airblade hand dryers, air from restrooms is filtered through HEPA filters that capture 99.95% of particles as small as 0.1 microns. Therefore, cleaner air is used to dry hands instead of impure air.

Rise in the hospitality sector will lead to the market growth of Hand Dryer

Majority of demand for hand dryers comes from hotels, restaurants, cafes, and amusement parks.People are travelling more frequently around the world to experience various cuisines and cultures.

As a result, it is increasing number of hotel construction projects and there are ongoing hotel construction projects in pipeline, which is driving up the demand for bathroom-related goods like hand dryers. Due to an increase in the tourism sector, the hand dryer industry is expected to grow at a faster rate.

Hand Dryers produce loud noises, reaching beyond acceptable limit, which adversely affects users' hearing ability, hence creating a challenge for the market.

Market Segmentation

The global hand dryer market is segmented based on type, operation, end-user, region, and competitive landscape.Based on the type, the market is segmented into hot air and jet air.

Based on operation, the market is categorized into hands-under dryer and hands-in dryer. Based on end-user, the market is segmented into institution, HORECA, healthcare, commercial spaces, industries, and others (residential, railways, airports etc.). In terms of country, the United States is projected to dominate the North America Hand Dryer market and reach around USD321.07 million by 2027.

Company Profiles

American Specialties, Inc., Excel Dryer Inc., Mediclinics, S.A., AB Electrolux, Toto Ltd., Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (World Dryer), Dyson Ltd., Bradley Corporation, Bobrick Washroom Equipment Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and others are among the major market players in the hand dryer industry that led the market growth of the global hand dryer market.

Report Scope:

In this report, global hand dryer market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Hand Dryer Market, By Type:

Hot Air

Jet Air

• Global Hand Dryer Market, By Operation:

Hands-under Dryer

Hands-in Dryer

• Global Hand Dryer Market, By End-User:

Commercial Spaces

Healthcare

HORECA

Industries

Institution

Others

• Global Hand Dryer Market, By Region:

o Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Belgium

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Indonesia

Vietnam

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Egypt

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global hand dryer market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

