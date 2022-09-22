Preferred Strategies Invites JD Edwards Users to Take a QuickLaunch Test Drive

Silicon Valley-based software reporting, analytics, and business intelligence company now offers a four-week trial offering of its signature product to JD Edwards users

SOQUEL, CALIF., Sep. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Preferred Strategies, a leader in data transformation, modern business intelligence, and data analytics innovation, today announced its industry unique four-week trial offering of QuickLaunch Test Drive is now available. QuickLaunch Test Drive is designed to help forward-thinking companies running JD Edwards (JDE) learn how to improve the way data can be accessed and analyzed throughout their organization. It also allows these companies to experience how modern business intelligence (BI) technologies like Microsoft Power BI can work best when implemented over their own JDE data.

Microsoft Power BI is consistently recognized as the "go to" platform in the marketplace. In the latest Gartner Magic Quadrant for Analytics and Business Intelligence (BI) Platforms, Power BI was the clear leader once again and Microsoft has been in the Leaders quadrant for the past 14 years. During the past six years, Power BI has been adopted by more than 250,000 organizations including 97 percent of Fortune 500 companies. For companies that already leverage Power BI, but haven't harnessed its full potential, or those that are interested in experiencing its benefits for the first time, the QuickLaunch Test Drive program is a great place to start.

"If you run JDE as your ERP and want to know how successfully implementing a Modern BI, Reporting, and Analytics technology like Power BI will change the way your company thinks about and operates around data, the QuickLaunch Test Drive is perfect for you," said Adam Crigger, Founder and President, Preferred Strategies. "As many companies lack the awareness of how Power BI can improve operational efficiencies, team-member satisfaction, and increase profitability, we wanted to find a way for customers to experience this for themselves and the QuickLaunch Test Drive does just that. During the trial, we will transform your JDE General Ledger and/or Sales data into actionable information, identify patterns in your data instantaneously, and shorten report development times."

QuickLaunch Test Drive program participants will have access for up to four weeks. Throughout the program, Preferred Strategies will provide hands-on education workshops and working sessions for your report authors around Sales and/or General Ledger, and provide a preview and introduction for executives. Those who take advantage of the QuickLaunch Test Drive over their live JD Edwards data will experience firsthand the positive impact and transformation the Preferred Strategies solution can have on their operations and organization.

After the completion of the QuickLaunch Test Drive program, for a limited time, 100 percent of the set up fee will be credited back to the customer upon receipt of a signed agreement within 30-days after the program.

To understand what the QuickLaunch Test Drive program can do for your organization:

Preferred Strategies was founded in 2002 by experienced JD Edwards business users and IT professionals. While working at a large construction materials and contracting company, Preferred Strategies' Founder & President, Adam Crigger, experienced firsthand the difficulty in extracting data from JD Edwards and translating that data into meaningful reports and analytics. Today, Preferred Strategies is helping hundreds of JD Edwards, Viewpoint Vista, and Salesforce customers realize the full potential of their ERP and CRM data through the innovative Preferred Strategies QuickLaunch product. Combining decades of business and technical experience working with JD Edwards, NetSuite, Viewpoint Vista, and Salesforce data and modern reporting tools such as Microsoft® Power BI, QuickLaunch delivers the framework every customer needs to succeed on their data driven journey. For more information, visit http://www.preferredstrategies.com.

