THE BECKAGE FIRM AND THE SPENCER FOUNDATION ANNOUNCE SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Beckage Firm PLLC, a women-owned, boutique data security and privacy law firm has partnered with the Spencer Educational Foundation to provide a scholarship to undergraduate students pursuing a career in risk management who self-identify with a traditionally underrepresented race/ethnicity or as female.

"At The Beckage Firm our mission is to help support programs that make education more impactful, diverse and transformative," said Jennifer A. Beckage, Esq. CIPP/US, CIPP/E founder of The Beckage Firm. "We are proud to offer this scholarship opportunity and we cannot wait to provide the scholarship and watch the impact of the dollars and our mentoring to future generations."

The First Scholarship will be awarded in May 2023. In addition to the Scholarship, The Beckage Firm is a sponsor of the Funding the Future Gala in New York City on September 22, over 800 Industry Executives will participate in this marquee fundraising Event.

The Spencer Foundation has been a leading funder of education research since 1971 and is the only national foundation focused exclusively on supporting education research. The Spencer Foundation has been a strong advocate for broader access to education in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

The Beckage Firm is headquartered in New York. Its services include Incident Response/Data Breach, Data Security and Privacy Compliance, Personal Privacy, and Data Due Diligence.

About The Beckage Firm: The Beckage Firm is a women-owned law firm that focuses on technology, data security, privacy, incident response, litigation, putative class actions, and regulatory inquiries. With extensive tech backgrounds, The Beckage Firm attorneys and professionals counsels clients on matters pertaining to data security and privacy compliance, government investigations, litigation and class action defense, incident response, technology, and emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI). Learn more at TheBeckageFirm.com.

