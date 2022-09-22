New York, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Bone Densitometer Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06317008/?utm_source=GNW

The global bone densitometer market is expected to grow from $1.08 billion in 2021 to $1.13 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.82%. The bone densitometer market is expected to reach $1.31 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.78%.

The bone densitometer market consists of sales of bone densitometers by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to medical equipment used to calculate bone mineral density.A bone densitometer is an improved X-ray medical device used to measure the minerals and density of bones in hospitals and diagnostic centers.

The bone densitometer aims to gather medical status related to loss of bone minerals, osteopenia or osteoporosis, risk of fracture, and bone-related medical conditions.

The main types of bone densitometers include DXA systems, peripheral bone densitometers, radiographic absorptiometry scanners, and quantitative ultrasound scanners.The DXA (dual-energy x-ray absorptiometry) systems refer to an advanced form of x-ray technology-based bone densitometer used to measure bone mineral density.

It utilizes a small dose of ionizing radiation to produce a picture of the inside of the body to measure bone loss. They are used in hospitals, clinics, diagnosis and image centers, and other end-users for cystic fibrosis diagnosis, osteoporosis & osteopenia diagnosis, rheumatoid arthritis diagnosis, and body composition measurement.

North America was the largest region in the bone densitometer market in 2021.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in the bone densitometer market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The surge in the incidence of osteoporosis is expected to propel the market demand for bone densitometers.Osteoporosis medical condition characterised by a decrease in density of bone and strength and resulting in fragile bones.

Osteoporosis is caused by low calcium intake, genetic disorders, gastrointestinal surgery, and other factors.Through the help of a bone densitometer, medical institutions calculate quantitative bone density through particular technology and applications, thus helping in the treatment.

There will be a surge in demand for bone densitometers in response to the surge in the incidences of osteoporosis. For instance, according to statistics published by the International Osteoporosis Foundation, in 2019, 32 million of the population in Europe over the age of 50 were estimated to have osteoporosis, which is equal to 5.6% of the total European population aged above 50. Additionally, osteoporosis is a global health problem that tends to affect one in the three women and one in the five men aged 50 and above. Therefore, the increasing cases of osteoporosis globally will drive the growth of the bone densitometer market.

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the bone densitometer market.Major companies operating in the bone densitometer market are focused on providing technologically advanced solutions to meet end-customer demand and strengthen their market position.

These companies are implementing next-generation bone densitometer technologies into their products such as radiography, computed tomography, fluoroscopy, mammography, diffraction, 3D visualization, modelling, and others. For instance, an Italian medical equipment manufacturer Echolight SPA offers a new bone densitometry solution, an innovative radiation-free solution for evaluating the bone situation of the lumbar vertebral column and femoral neck using proprietary R.E.M.S. (Radiofrequency Echographic Multi Spectrometry) technology. REMS technology is a revolutionary approach with radiation-free technology to characterize bone microarchitecture based on radio frequency signals acquired during a simple ultrasound scan, overcoming all the main limitations of DXA (Dual-Energy X-ray Absorptiometry) and QUS (Quantitative Bone Ultrasound).

In May 2019, Hologic Inc, a US-based medical technology company announced a partnership with a US-based medical equipment supplier DEXA+, to distribute Hologic's DXA system for body composition measurement. The collaboration enabled Hologic to broaden its expertise in body composition assessment as well as expand the reach of its leading DXA system.

The countries covered in the bone densitometer market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

