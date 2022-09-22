New York, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Private LTE/5G networks: operator strategies and analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06317514/?utm_source=GNW

Operators are competing for private networks business in a very competitive market and, as such, should exploit their public network assets as well as their complementary capabilities in IoT, edge computing and systems integration in order to differentiate their solutions.

Key questions answered in this report





What roles in the value chain do operators play and how can operators maximise the private LTE/5G network opportunity?

How do operators differentiate their offers using their public network components and resources?

How do operators take their solutions to market?

How do the operators included in this report compare in terms of their private LTE/5G strategies, and how do they differentiate their offers?



Operators included as case studies in this report





Bell Canada

BT

Deutsche Telekom

Orange

Rogers

Telefónica

Telenor

Telstra

Verizon

Vodafone



