Private LTE/5G networks: operator strategies and analysis

New York, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Operators are competing for private networks business in a very competitive market and, as such, should exploit their public network assets as well as their complementary capabilities in IoT, edge computing and systems integration in order to differentiate their solutions.

This report complements our previous private LTE/5G networks case studies reports: Private LTE/5G networks: specialist vendor profiles and analysis and Private LTE/5G networks: vendor profiles and analysis.

Key questions answered in this report

  • What roles in the value chain do operators play and how can operators maximise the private LTE/5G network opportunity?
  • How do operators differentiate their offers using their public network components and resources?
  • How do operators take their solutions to market?
  • How do the operators included in this report compare in terms of their private LTE/5G strategies, and how do they differentiate their offers?


Operators included as case studies in this report

  • Bell Canada
  • BT
  • Deutsche Telekom
  • Orange
  • Rogers
  • Telefónica
  • Telenor
  • Telstra
  • Verizon
  • Vodafone





