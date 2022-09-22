Customer engagement: worldwide forecast 2022–2027
The report also provides recommendations for vendors and CSPs.
This forecast report and the accompanying data annex provide:
- a detailed, 6-year worldwide forecast for spending in the customer engagement market, split into:
- four main application sub-segments: engagement platforms, sales, marketing and customer service
- two delivery types: product-related and professional services (PS)
- four telecoms services: mobile, IoT, consumer fixed and business fixed
- eight geographical regions: Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), developed Asia–Pacific (DVAP), emerging Asia–Pacific (EMAP), Latin America (LATAM), the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), North America (NA), Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) and Western Europe (WE)
- an examination of the key market drivers and how they will affect spending during the forecast period
- analysis of the business environment and regional dynamics that will influence the customer engagement market
- a detailed market definition
- recommendations for CSPs and vendors.
