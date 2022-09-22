Submit Release
Customer engagement: worldwide forecast 2022–2027

New York, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Customer engagement: worldwide forecast 2022–2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05589891/?utm_source=GNW
The report also provides recommendations for vendors and CSPs.

This forecast report and the accompanying data annex provide:

  • a detailed, 6-year worldwide forecast for spending in the customer engagement market, split into:
    • four main application sub-segments: engagement platforms, sales, marketing and customer service
    • two delivery types: product-related and professional services (PS)
    • four telecoms services: mobile, IoT, consumer fixed and business fixed
    • eight geographical regions: Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), developed Asia–Pacific (DVAP), emerging Asia–Pacific (EMAP), Latin America (LATAM), the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), North America (NA), Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) and Western Europe (WE)
  • an examination of the key market drivers and how they will affect spending during the forecast period
  • analysis of the business environment and regional dynamics that will influence the customer engagement market
  • a detailed market definition
  • recommendations for CSPs and vendors.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05589891/?utm_source=GNW

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


