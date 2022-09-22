AAAED ANNOUNCES FEATURED KEYNOTE SPEAKER DR. CHRISTOPHER METZLER FOR ITS 48TH NATIONAL CONFERENCE
Dr. Christopher Metzler, a Founder of Diversity Management Training, will Keynote the Organization’s 48th National Conference on October 11th
Dr. Christopher Metzler will be presenting on Technology-Driven DEI Programs: How Technology is Increasing their Impact.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Association for Access, Equity and Diversity (AAAED), a national not-for-profit association of equal opportunity, diversity and affirmative action professionals, announced that Dr. Christopher Metzler will lead its host of speakers at the 48th National Conference. The conference will take place October 11 – 13, 2022, and will be virtual. The conference theme is “Building an Infrastructure for Equitable and Sustainable Change.” Dr. Metzler will speak LIVE on October 11, 2022 at 1:30 pm (ET).
— L. Jerry Knighton, Jr., AAAED Conference Chair
Founded in 1974 as the American Association for Affirmative Action, AAAED is the longest-serving organization of Equal Opportunity Professionals. AAAED provides professional training to members, enabling them to be more successful and productive in their careers as equal opportunity, compliance and diversity practitioners. AAAED also promotes the understanding and advocacy of affirmative action and other equal opportunity laws to enhance the tenets of access, inclusion and equality in employment, economic and educational opportunities. “The American Association for Access, Equity and Diversity is pleased to announce Dr. Christopher Metzler as our Keynote Speaker for the 48th Annual National Conference,” said L. Jerry Knighton, Conference Chair. “Dr. Metzler will be presenting on “Technology-Driven DEI Programs: How Technology is Increasing their Impact,” he added.
With the growing focus on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), this session will cover the universal acceptance of recognizing the value of diversity in the workplace and what this growing shift means for the future of work. The session will also focus on the methods and perspectives that drive technological advancements and their primary purpose and function, ultimately determining the levels of access and utilization across communities. Lastly, the association will discuss how emerging technologies such as Virtual Reality (VR) reshapes and transforms education, communication, and connection.
Dr. Christopher Metzler is Senior Consultant and Strategic Advisor for The National Urban League. Dr. Metzler created the first DEI certification program in the nation at Cornell University where he was a faculty member in DEI, Law and related disciplines. He also launched the Master’s degree in H.R. and Diversity, Systems Engineering, Sports Industry Management, Emergency and Disaster Management, Technology Management, Urban and Regional Planning and The Executive Diversity Management Certificate at Georgetown.
He has served on the faculties of Cornell, Georgetown, Thomas Jefferson School of Medicine, Bellarmine University, Kings College and others. He was a Senior Fellow at The Thomas Jefferson School of Medicine. He served on the faculty of The Jossor Institute in Qatar and an educational advisor for The World Cup 2022.
Dr. Metzler frequently advises organizations on Board Governance and Compliance and has served as an expert witness in discrimination cases in State and Federal Courts. He is an expert on ESG (Environmental Social and Governance) and advises global organizations on implementation and rankings in ESG and other governance-related efforts. In conjunction with Moth & Flame and National Urban League, he is redefining education and learning using VR technology. Dr. Metzler provides strategic, policy, and SEM support for global sustainability strategy, ESG reporting, and ESG stakeholder engagement.
He is a graduate of Columbia University in New York in International Human Rights and The University of Oxford in England in Human Rights Law. He is a member of The University of Oxford and Kellogg College at Oxford. His doctorates are from Aberdeen.
Dr. Metzler currently serves as Chair of the Board for the Fund for Leadership, Equity, Access & Diversity (LEAD Fund). The Fund was established to provide thought leadership in promoting inclusive organizations and institutions through research and education on issues related to diversity, social responsibility, human and civil rights.
