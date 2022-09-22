New Book on Building Marriage and Blended Family Relationships Achieves #1 Amazon Bestseller Status on Launch Day
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ignite Press announced this week that Nick Ryan’s new book, From Jackass to Joy: Discovering the Art and Science of Love, Marriage, and Blending Family, became a #1 bestseller on Amazon this week in the categories of Christian Marriage, Divorce and Separation, Stepparenting and Blended Families, and more!
The book is available on Amazon at https://amzn.to/3zQqOdb
From Jackass to Joy presents tried-and-true life lessons from Nick’s journey from a first to a second marriage and onward, with a look at how Art and Science each play a part in developing bonding relationships.
“When I was first married, I was young. I made a lot of mistakes, mainly due to lack of maturity. Basically, I was a jackass, and I fully admit it! But in the end, even this jackass was able to create a life overflowing with JOY,” says Ryan. “In this book, you’ll find three areas to guide you through blending your family. The first will be the narrative of my family stories and the mistakes I’ve made, the lessons I’ve learned, and my achievements. The second are the steps to follow to have a life of love and happiness with all the most important people in your life. The third section is for the references which I’ve learned, practiced, and used to define the type of person I wanted to become and who I try to live to be today.”
Nick Ryan is a husband, father, grandfather, community leader, business owner, philanthropist, speaker, friend, and good guy who has learned how to be all those things the hard way. CEO of Marquette Companies, a national real estate development and management firm based in Naperville, Illinois, Nick was recently named to the Midwest Commercial Real Estate Hall of Fame. He is a founder of the Institute for Community, a not-for-profit committed to solving problems of social isolation and building positive relational community engagement. He is the recipient of a number of philanthropic and humanitarian awards, though none is more important than his success as a happy family man. Nick lives in Naperville with his wife Teresa (who is an accomplished real estate owner/broker). He is the happy, humble father to a blended family of five children, and grandpa to 11. This is his first book.
Visit Amazon at https://amzn.to/3zQqOdb to purchase the book and to learn more!
Nick can be reached at: info@CasaBellaPublishing.com
Malia Sexton
