SAR Apartment Capital Joins Forces with Tribeca Funds and Artizen Development to Acquire a Multifamily in Florida

This image shows a computer rendering of what the building will look like when finalized, as seen from the wtaer

Projected Building Rendering

The property is comprised of 60 units located in a well-established residential area in North Miami Beach, Fl with 400 linear feet of waterfront.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today SAR Apartment Capital, Tribeca Funds, and Artizen Development are announcing the successful acquisition of a 60-unit multifamily property located at 3800 NE 168 Street in North Miami Beach, Florida for US$ 6,500.000.

The property, currently known as “Coasterra” is a gated community that will undergo a total renovation with a complete remodeling of the units with new interior reconfigurations including euro-kitchen styles and washers and dryers.

Exterior renovations include a new roof and new windows, exterior façade, and expansion of the existing pool to resort-style standards, plus summer cabanas.

The available 400 linear feet of the waterfront will be repurposed to accommodate up to 9 boats.

The units vary in size and features. The renovation will be undertaken with a strict business construction schedule, allowing us to turn the property into a luxury living space to satisfy the growing demand for the South Florida real estate market.

With this new acquisition, SAR Apartment Capital and its partners deliver again on its promise to source, acquire and manage multi-family assets with high ROI potential for its investors.

Further information about the transaction will be released as it becomes available.

Thanks

Abiel Ballesteros
VP, SAR Apartment Capital


SAR Apartment Capital is a Miami-based real estate investment and asset management firm specializing in multifamily apartment syndication, with over US $ 150 million in assets under management.

Artizen Development is a Miami-based diversified real estate investment and development company specializing in land acquisition, planning, entitlement, construction, and asset management of mixed-use, high-density residential, value-add multi-family, and hotel properties.

Abiel Ballesteros
SAR Apartment Capital LLC
+1 786-355-6646
abiel@abielballesteros.com
