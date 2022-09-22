How to Invest in Spain and Get the Residence Permit

The Golden Visa for Spain is a residence visa issued to a non-EU national who intends to make a significant investment in the Spanish economy.

MANILVA, MALAGA, SPAIN, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Golden Visa for Spain is a residence visa issued to a non-EU national who intends to make a significant investment in the Spanish economy. The visa offers the holder and their family members residency in Spain and visa-free access to the Schengen Zone.

In most cases, Spain Golden Visas are issued to someone who purchases real estate. However, they are also available to businessmen who invest in a Spanish company, which is why they are referred to as Spain Investor Visas as well.

Who Can Get a Golden Visa for Spain?

To be eligible for a Spanish Golden Visa, you must make one of the following investments:

- Purchase real estate in Spain worth at least €500,000. The real estate can be one single unit or several, with an overall worth of no less than €500,000.

In addition to the investment, you must also fulfil the following requirements:

- You must be of legal age (+18 years old).

- You must have no history of criminal records.

- You must not have been refused a Schengen Visa in the past.

- You must have health insurance in Spain.

Because the investment is substantial and risky, most potential applicants consult with professionals in the field of investment immigration to determine eligibility. Our recommended lawyers are experienced in immigration law, real estate, and international investment. Their range of experts can guide you through your options and even help you apply for the Spanish Golden Visa.

What Family Members Can Be Included on the Spain Golden Visa?

The family members you can include on the Spain Golden Visa are:

- Your spouse

- Children under the age of 18. If you have any children who are not minors but are nonetheless dependent due to any health or mental conditions, they also classify for the visa.

- Dependent elderly parents.

Your family members will also receive residence permits and be allowed freedom of movement in the Schengen Zone.

How Long is the Golden Visa for Spain Valid?

The Golden Visa which you receive at the Embassy will be valid for one year. During this year, you have to enter Spain and exchange your visa for a Spain residence permit, which will be valid for two years.

The residence permit can then be renewed indefinitely, without any stay requirements, as long as you maintain your investment. You have to travel to Spain each time you need to renew your residence permit.

If you intend to actually live in Spain, then you can apply for permanent residence after five years of continuous residency (at least six months out of the year).

Benefits of the Spain Golden Visa

Spain is part of the European Union, which means Spanish residents can travel visa-free to all Schengen Zone countries for up to three months in a six month period, as can your family members. Other benefits include:

- You do not have to live in Spain to renew the residence permit – but you can if you want to.

- You can work and live in Spain legally.

- You can bring your family members with you (spouse, children, and dependent parents)

- You and your family members will have access to public services such as state health care and schooling.

Requirements for Spain Golden Visa (Real Estate)

If you have purchased a property in Spain, you must prove you have acquired ownership of the property through a certificate issued by the Land Registry within the three months prior to the application.

This certificate must include the purchase amount (no less than €500,000).

If the property purchase has not been entered in the Land Registry yet, you can simply submit proof that the documents have been entered for filing along with the proof of payment.

If the purchase of real estate has not been finalized, you can submit the preliminary contract, including a down payment, and a letter from a financial institution in Spain proving the availability of the required funds.

(The lawyers will help you and take care of all legal matters above.)

Is It Possible to Get a Loan to Apply for Spain Golden Visa?

No, you cannot apply for a Golden Visa for Spain if you acquire the money via a loan. You must make the initial investment in full, though your own funds and you must be the sole owner of the investment.

However, if you purchase a property worth more than €500,000, then you can use loans and financing to pay for the amount exceeding €500,000.

About Enova Estates

Enova Estates SL is a real estate company with head office Manilva, Malaga, Spain. The company are specialised in investment properties and can assist you real estate advice, and legal advice. 7 languages are spoken in the company.