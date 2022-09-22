Following the Merge - Pando Asset launches two more ETPs on SIX
Pando Asset launched two more crypto ETPs, PBTC and PETH, on SIX Swiss Exchange right after the Ethereum Merge.
Pando Asset (SIX:PBTC/PETH)ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On 21st September 2022, Pando Asset launched two more crypto ETPs, PBTC and PETH, on the SIX Swiss Exchange following the completion of the Proof of Work transition to Proof of Stake of Ethereum. These two ETPs further enhance the diversity of the products offered by Pando Asset after the listing of their multi-cryptos ETP (PNDS) in July this year.
The Pando Asset Crypto Bitcoin ETP (PBTC) and Pando Asset Crypto Ethereum ETP (PETH) track the performance of Bitcoin and Ethereum, respectively. PBTC and PETH are 100% fully collateralized by Bitcoin and Ethereum. They allow investors to gain exposure to the two largest tokens in the crypto space.
The Ethereum Merge has been the most significant event of the year, as well as most significant development and milestone in the history of the Ethereum network, instantly reducing the power usage by almost 99.9% from the peak time of 94 TWh per year to 0.01 Twh after the merge. On the other hand, this complete transition to Proof of Stake has also given the regulators a reason to circle and sniff around Ethereum for an opportunity to recognize it as a security token. Nonetheless this is a brand new start for the Ethereum development ecosystem and a step towards a ESG compatible future.
Pando Asset has grasped the opportunity and launched the Bitcoin and Ether tracker fund at the bottom of the "buy the rumor / sell the news" dip, as a symbolic memorial for the years of long term hodlers.
Dominciled in Crypto Valley Zug Switzerland, Pando Asset is founded by a team of financial experts with sophiscated prior experience in asset management and market making, with mission to provide the clients with one-stop-shop and risk-free solutions for crypto asset management.
