The Reading Glass Books Holds Successful Exhibit at the Manila International Book Fair 2022
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Reading Glass Books, in partnership with Writers’ Branding, concluded a successful four-day book exhibition for the Manila International Book Fair 2022 held at SMX Convention Center Manila on September 15-18, 2022.
The local New Jersey bookstore team flew to Manila to participate in the largest and longest-running book fair in the Philippines after a two-year pandemic-induced an online edition. The RGB team paraded alongside fellow book exhibitors and met book enthusiasts who stopped by Booth 53.
The Manila International Book Fair is definitely a haven for bookworms. Visitors flocked to the RGB booth as early as opening day on Thursday, September 15, to get first dibs on all of the titles RGB flew across the world to present. From students to teachers and librarians, and even book lovers from Malaysia, Booth 53 visitors left with fulfilled hearts and new books to read! Local news media also graced The Reading Glass Books with a feature.
As the MIBF organizer puts it, “#MIBF 2022 is definitely one for the books (pun intended)," and the RGB team couldn’t agree more! The Reading Glass Books basks in their first-ever MIBF experience and delights in the success of their MIBF 2022 exhibit. RGB eagerly awaits and is working hard towards preparing for the next book event beyond their bookshelves in New Jersey!
The Reading Glass Books
The local New Jersey bookstore team flew to Manila to participate in the largest and longest-running book fair in the Philippines after a two-year pandemic-induced an online edition. The RGB team paraded alongside fellow book exhibitors and met book enthusiasts who stopped by Booth 53.
The Manila International Book Fair is definitely a haven for bookworms. Visitors flocked to the RGB booth as early as opening day on Thursday, September 15, to get first dibs on all of the titles RGB flew across the world to present. From students to teachers and librarians, and even book lovers from Malaysia, Booth 53 visitors left with fulfilled hearts and new books to read! Local news media also graced The Reading Glass Books with a feature.
As the MIBF organizer puts it, “#MIBF 2022 is definitely one for the books (pun intended)," and the RGB team couldn’t agree more! The Reading Glass Books basks in their first-ever MIBF experience and delights in the success of their MIBF 2022 exhibit. RGB eagerly awaits and is working hard towards preparing for the next book event beyond their bookshelves in New Jersey!
The Reading Glass Books
Lyn Goot
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other