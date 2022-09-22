‘NATURE MARKETS’ VALUED AT US$ 7 TRILLION, EQUIVALENT TO 3RD LARGEST ECONOMY AFTER US & CHINA
• New Taskforce on Nature Markets paper presents a detailed taxonomy and economic sizing of nature markets in USD, showcasing the inter-dependence of climate, biodiversity and people.
• The Taskforce paper calls for robust governance of rapidly expanding nature markets to avoid greenwash, halt illegal markets and deliver nature positive and more equitable outcomes.
22 September 2022 – A new interim report from the Taskforce on Nature Markets maps a detailed taxonomy and economic sizing of nature markets, i.e., those markets with new revenue streams and robust governance that deliver nature-positive outcomes including voluntary carbon credits, conservation, and nature-based solutions for carbon sequestration.
The ground-breaking research, being produced for a forthcoming Taskforce Knowledge Partner paper - finds nature markets already produce and trade more than US$7 trillion worth of goods and services annually, equivalent to 8.6% of global GDP.
More than half of this value comes from agricultural production alone. The study also finds that an estimated 1.2 billion hectares of privately owned asset value is estimated at US$ 8.6 trillion, 85% of which is agricultural land.
This is a ‘modest tip of the iceberg’ as increased awareness of nature’s vulnerability and value scales up products that quantify and protect the natural world.
“Nature markets are a bridge to a total shift in our economic system.” said Sandrine Dixon-Declève, Taskforce member, Co-President, Club of Rome and Chair, European Commission's Economic and Societal Impacts from Research and Innovation Expert Group.
“We need to start by placing a value on nature within our current financial and economic architecture but can’t stop at that. A real transition requires not only financing change through low carbon and nature-based solutions but changing our financial and economic systems to truly service people, planet and prosperity at the same time”
The paper – Nature in an era of crises [link] completes the first phase of the Taskforce on nature Markets work in promoting equitable, nature-positive, and net zero outcomes for the world economy and nature.
Our US$95 trillion global economy depends 100% on nature and faces multiple climate and nature crises over the coming decades- including heatwaves, droughts, supply chain disruptions, and floods. The paper states that if nature is explicitly valued and traded in nature markets, it creates an opportunity to deploy policy and market mechanisms that shape its value and the distribution of its economic benefits.
“We are witnessing the beginnings of a paradigm shift in trade principles that have burdened Africa for many decades.” said Carlos Lopes, Professor, Mandela School of Public Governance & African Climate Foundation Advisory Council Chair.
“An emerging political environment is advancing the notion that productivity is going to be replaced by other concepts like near-shoring, reshoring, onshoring, and the like. This, coupled with critical elements relating to the climate transition and geopolitical security issues are catalysing the shift. We are witnessing a tectonic shift of trade rules.”
Nature markets are already booming in sectors from credit to commodities, and increased awareness of nature’s vulnerability and value is rapidly scaling up nature’s part in the economy. Our dependence on nature is moving from something that is invisible and under-valued to one that is explicitly recognized, valued, and traded.
“Working on the legal and illegal dimensions of nature markets is a powerful way to embed due diligence across business and finance and expose not just illegal deforestation, but also illegal mining, fishing, as well as illegal dumping and wildlife trafficking.” said Dr. Rhian-Mari Thomas, Taskforce member and Chief Executive, Green Finance Institute.
Most nature markets are not specifically designed to achieve sustainable economic prosperity and may actually be drivers of nature loss. The Taskforce argues that well-governed nature markets can channel investments towards economic assets that deliver equitable, nature positive outcomes, and away from those that do not.
If markets can be shaped to treat nature as a regenerative asset they could be a critical part of addressing the inextricable crises emerging at the finance-nature nexus.
"Our goal is to make people more aware of the value of nature, its presence in everything we consume, and how fragile the precious balance it affords is, thus mobilizing global efforts to have nature adequately priced and protected." said Joaquim Levy, Taskforce Member and Director for economic strategy and market relations, Banco Safra S.A.
You can read the full report here [HYPERLINK]
About the Taskforce on Nature Markets
The Taskforce on Nature Markets has been established to shape a new generation of purposeful nature markets that delivers nature positive and equitable outcomes. To deliver this objective, the Taskforce is advancing work across six interlinked areas: mapping approaches and experiences, building awareness of opportunities/risks, growing a community of practitioners, encouraging innovation, advancing supportive governance arrangements, and launching pathfinder initiatives to scale the implementation of recommended approaches. The Taskforce is an initiative of, and hosted by Finance for Biodiversity (F4B), and is supported by the MAVA Foundation.
For more information, visit www.naturemarkets.net
About NatureFinance
NatureFinance (previously the Finance for Biodiversity Initiative - F4B) is committed to aligning global finance with nature positive, equitable outcomes. New nature-related finance pathways are being developed and scaled to advance development. These pathways include high-impact work at the interface of nature with sovereign debt, markets, liabilities, data and investment.
NatureFinance has been established with support from the MAVA Foundation, which has a mission to conserve biodiversity for the benefit of people and nature.
For more information, visit www.f4b-initiative.net
