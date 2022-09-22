1.7 Million Working People Suffer from Work-Related Illnesses in the UK
It's no joke that injuries at work continue to occur, and it's evident that more can be done to stop them from happening. This year, the HSE published a 2022 report for Workplace fatal injuries in Great Britain for 2022 that shows a summary of the impact of lack of training in a place of work.
Slips, trips and falls are the leading cause of workplace injury and fatality. Some key statistics are mentioned inside the report that shows this. The statistics from the Health and Safety Executive are based on work-related illnesses or injuries that have been reported, including interesting data from every sector of work in the UK.
Notably, 123 workers were killed in work-related accidents in 2021/22; however, this is still a reduction of 22 fatalities from 2020/21. 80 individuals of the public were killed due to work-related accidents in 2021/22, which increased by 17 from last year; however, it remains hugely lower than pre-pandemic. Thankfully, death in the workplace is rare, but it's necessary to address all of the areas these injuries happened and how they vary from the previous year.
Fatal Incidents by Industry
Specific job roles in particular industries are more likely to be accident-prone, but that is no excuse for improper training. When looking at the data by fatality numbers, there is the absolute count and the Fatality number per 100,000 workers.
It was reported that the construction industry accounted for 30 injuries in 2021/22, a decrease of 10 from the previous year; nevertheless, the five-year average is 36. Then you can see that the agriculture, forestry and fishing sector were answerable for 22 fatal injuries, a decrease of 12 from the previous year, and the five-year average is 28. And lastly, the manufacturing business saw 22 fatal injuries in 2021/22, which is an increase of 3 from 2020/21, showing a five-year average of 19 injuries.
Based on annual rates for 2017/18-2021/22, fatal injuries in the agriculture, forestry and fishing sector were 21 times higher than in all other industries. In the waste and recycling industry, they were 11 times higher but significantly lower than the five-year average. When you look into the construction field, the fatal injury rate was roughly four times higher than the average across all sectors.
Fatal Injuries by Accident, Gender & Age
Five different accident kinds accounted for 79% of all fatal injuries in 2021/22, including falls from heights accounted for 24% of all worker deaths, being struck by a moving vehicle accounted for 23 fatal injuries, representing 19% of worker deaths, and being hit by a moving object, including flying/falling accounted for 15% (18) of employee deaths.
94% (116) of fatal workplace injuries were male in 2021/22, which was similar to previous years, and 24% were aged 60 and over, even though they only made up 11% of the workforce.
Workplace Fatal Injuries - More must be done!
Of the 1.7 million people suffering from work-related illnesses, the key figures express:
- 822,000 employees suffered stress, depression or anxiety in 2020/21, with 451,000 of these being new compared to the previous year.
- 470,000 employees have work-related musculoskeletal disorders, commonly caused by frequent lifting of heavy objects or repetitive forceful tasks.
- 441,000 employees sustained a non-fatal injury and 142 fatal injuries.
A spokesman from the only machinery movement training school in the UK, Director and Founder, Dave Nelson, mentioned: "These figures show that despite the great strides and improvements made over the last 40 years since Britain's health and safety regime was established, there is still more that can be done."
