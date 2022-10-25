Seat Covers Has A New Website Design That Focuses On Convenience And User-Experience

Customized seat covers with a wide selection of fabrics for ultimate comfort, durability, and style.”
CALGARY, AB, CANADA, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The company's main objective in redesigning was to produce a resource that would be more beneficial, user-centric, and responsive on all platforms and devices. We wanted to concentrate on making it simpler for our users to understand and find helpful information about our seat cover solutions for various vehicles. The web redesign was done by ACE SEO, a services company focusing on Web Design in Calgary.

Information has been divided into categories based on products specific to each vehicle type. Our information center includes articles on processes and equipment to broaden the understanding of how seat covers are designed and manufactured, as well as case studies on installation to highlight completed projects and the value added produced for our clients.

The redesigned website also features the latest news and fashion trends to inform the audience about new seat cover designs.
Modern design and manufacturing firm Westerner Seat Covers focuses on producing premium seat covers for cars, trucks, and other vehicles.
With more than 40 years of expertise in the field, the company has earned a name for itself as the go-to manufacturer of premium, custom truck seat coverings for various automakers. The time and effort we put into each seat cover are the foundation of our success.

Each design takes 150 hours to develop, and an additional 150 hours are devoted to testing and quality assurance. To ensure an exact fit and use fabrics created to the strictest standards, we manually take over 750 measurements.

We can offer the most excellent truck seat covers in Canada and the USA because of our meticulous procedures and attention to detail. Car enthusiasts have already found the best in the business regarding comfy, fashionable, and high-quality seat coverings.

Westerner Seat Covers is happy to announce the introduction of their redesigned website after many months of arduous labor and dedication on the part of their team.

Westerner Seat Covers is producing a premium product that exceeds any other seat cover by fusing the finest of contemporary technology with skilled handwork honed through years of expertise. Our seat covers are built to last and operate well, allowing our clients to sit and drive in comfort for years. We consider the seat row, headrest, armrest, size, and model of the car to ensure that every seat cover we design is properly-suited to any vehicle. To accommodate everyone's preferences, we also provide a variety of textiles, including ballistic, camouflage, vinyl, and leather seat covers.

