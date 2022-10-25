Country Hills Bottle Depot Has Redesigned Its Website To Make It More User-Friendly
The newly designed website features streamlined navigation of Calgary bottle recycling options, a more modern look, and a user-friendly visitor experience.
Save the Environment by Recycling Beverage Containers”CALGARY, AB, CANADA, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The website redesign of country hills bottle depot was done considering all aspects of the organization, including customer orientation, trustworthiness, professionalism, and practical relevance. The text was entirely rewritten and given a fresh, contemporary layout to appeal to the viewers of the homepage. The homepage was also developed and redone under the current best practices for responsive web design for an ideal browsing experience on mobile devices such as smartphones or tablets. The improved clarity and rapid access to every topic result from the navigation's streamlined design. The redesign was done by Ace SEO Consulting, a company offering web design in Calgary.
— Jaskiran Johal
According to the company's officials, the primary goal of the redesign was to adapt the user interface and navigation to the needs and preferences of the company's customers and other interested parties. This was done in addition to giving the site a more contemporary look. The homepage was almost rebuilt, providing easy access to all bottle recycling options. The navigation has been updated to provide quick access to all key areas, including overviews of products and services, social media links, and news about the bottle depot in Calgary.
All end-user devices can visit the website since it has a modern responsive design that complies with the highest industry requirements and does so automatically. We have focused heavily on user behavior on our website and our clients' general and unique browsing behavior in the lead-up to the website modification.
Users can now access all the services offered by the country hills bottle recycling depot. These services include:
• Bottle return and rates
• Bottle recycle
• Bottle drives
• Bottle Pickups
• Bottle Deposits
We are a part of the recycling industry, and we see it as our responsibility to foresee current trends and developments and to actively contribute to their implementation. Website redesign is only one component of the future strategy. An about and contact section is also on the website to answer the client's queries.
Summary/Conclusion:
The focal point for Country Hills Bottle Depot has always been to create ease for the customers by providing quality services. The redesigned responsive website provides a fantastic experience and access to all the services offered by the depot, as well as the news and information about bottle recycling. Visitors can use the website to make an appointment, book a pickup service or get answers to all queries.
About Country Hills Bottle Depot:
Country Hills Bottle Depot is proud to serve the NE and NW Calgary neighbourhoods. Our return-it bottle drop-off location is conveniently located near Beddington Bottle Depot, Coventry Hills, Harvest Hills, and Skyview Ranch.
Jaskiran Johal
The Johal Group
+1 403-272-7766
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Country Hills Bottle Depot Has Redesigned Its Website To Make It More User-Friendly