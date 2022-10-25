Summit Hydro-Vac And OCS Group Are Excited To Join The Inertia Hydrovac Edmonton Team!
Inertia Environmental Inc. has acquired the operating assets of Summit Hydro-Vac Services Ltd. and the OCS Group, located in Edmonton, Alberta.
We are Inertia Environmental Inc, a hydrovac excavation and cleaning service. Based out of Calgary, we work with customers throughout Alberta.”CALGARY, AB, CANADA, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Utility, construction, environmental, and oil & gas firms use the services of Inertia Hydrovac Excavation to locate underground utilities and structures safely. The first step in enhancing safety in earthworks is finding and exposing utilities before excavation.
— Brent Harper
Collaboration of the same niche companies enhances how well teams function as a unit and solve problems. More creativity, practical procedures, tremendous success, and improved communication result from this. The team members work together to achieve collective goals by paying attention and learning from one another. Collaboration requires effort and takes some time, but it's worthwhile for the advantages it gives to the team.
Summit Hydro-vac takes great pleasure in being a small, knowledgeable, and adaptable hydrovac excavation company with some prestigious clientele. Our close-knit team comprises some of the most talented, well-respected, and charming individuals in the business, working on everything from regional refineries to pipelines across Alberta. Summit Hydro-vac can assist regardless of the size or location of the excavation project.
In Edmonton, Alberta, Summit and the OCS Group were established in 2012. They provide hydro-vac solutions and services to the municipal, utility, oil and gas, and industrial maintenance industries. Summit specializes in directional drilling test holes, emergency response cleanups, daylighting, slot trenching, utility pole and piling holes, plant maintenance, service and splicing pits, and pipeline and utility crossing.
Summit Hydro-Vac Services Ltd. (Summit) and the OCS Group, based in Edmonton, Alberta, have sold their operating assets to Inertia Environmental Inc. (Inertia), which is happy to report that it has taken over their running operations.
According to Jason Williamson, president of Inertia, "We are eager to enter the Edmonton area with this acquisition. The management team at Summit has created a fantastic company with solid client ties. The expanding Inertia team extends a warm welcome to the Summit workers. In addition, we look forward to continuing to offer the superior level of service for which Summit has been renowned. This purchase gives Inertia a significant presence in Edmonton and the surrounding area. It will serve as a springboard for further expansion in the area.
The beautiful-looking website of Inertia Environmental is designed by Ace SEO Consulting, providing unmatched SEO services in Calgary.
Summary/Conclusion:
Summit Hydro-vac and OCS group have always prioritized customers in each aspect. To improve the user experience and provide better service to the clients, the companies have partnered up with Inertia Hydrovac, which will control all the operations from now onwards.
About Inertia Hydrovac:
Established in 2014, Inertia Environmental (Inertia Hydrovac) set out to change the local construction services landscape. Offering clients industry-leading technology, experienced operators, and unmatched customer service, Inertia pushed the boundaries of what a hydrovac company could be.
Brent Harper
Inertia Environmental
+1 587-757-1000
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Summit Hydro-Vac And OCS Group Are Excited To Join The Inertia Hydrovac Edmonton Team!