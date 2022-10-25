Summit Hydro-Vac And OCS Group Are Excited To Join The Inertia Hydrovac Edmonton Team!

Inertia Environmental Inc. has acquired the operating assets of Summit Hydro-Vac Services Ltd. and the OCS Group, located in Edmonton, Alberta.

We are Inertia Environmental Inc, a hydrovac excavation and cleaning service. Based out of Calgary, we work with customers throughout Alberta.”
— Brent Harper
CALGARY, AB, CANADA, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Utility, construction, environmental, and oil & gas firms use the services of Inertia Hydrovac Excavation to locate underground utilities and structures safely. The first step in enhancing safety in earthworks is finding and exposing utilities before excavation.

Collaboration of the same niche companies enhances how well teams function as a unit and solve problems. More creativity, practical procedures, tremendous success, and improved communication result from this. The team members work together to achieve collective goals by paying attention and learning from one another. Collaboration requires effort and takes some time, but it's worthwhile for the advantages it gives to the team.

Summit Hydro-vac takes great pleasure in being a small, knowledgeable, and adaptable hydrovac excavation company with some prestigious clientele. Our close-knit team comprises some of the most talented, well-respected, and charming individuals in the business, working on everything from regional refineries to pipelines across Alberta. Summit Hydro-vac can assist regardless of the size or location of the excavation project.

In Edmonton, Alberta, Summit and the OCS Group were established in 2012. They provide hydro-vac solutions and services to the municipal, utility, oil and gas, and industrial maintenance industries. Summit specializes in directional drilling test holes, emergency response cleanups, daylighting, slot trenching, utility pole and piling holes, plant maintenance, service and splicing pits, and pipeline and utility crossing.

Summit Hydro-Vac Services Ltd. (Summit) and the OCS Group, based in Edmonton, Alberta, have sold their operating assets to Inertia Environmental Inc. (Inertia), which is happy to report that it has taken over their running operations.

According to Jason Williamson, president of Inertia, "We are eager to enter the Edmonton area with this acquisition. The management team at Summit has created a fantastic company with solid client ties. The expanding Inertia team extends a warm welcome to the Summit workers. In addition, we look forward to continuing to offer the superior level of service for which Summit has been renowned. This purchase gives Inertia a significant presence in Edmonton and the surrounding area. It will serve as a springboard for further expansion in the area.

The beautiful-looking website of Inertia Environmental is designed by Ace SEO Consulting, providing unmatched SEO services in Calgary.

Summary/Conclusion:
Summit Hydro-vac and OCS group have always prioritized customers in each aspect. To improve the user experience and provide better service to the clients, the companies have partnered up with Inertia Hydrovac, which will control all the operations from now onwards.

About Inertia Hydrovac:
Established in 2014, Inertia Environmental (Inertia Hydrovac) set out to change the local construction services landscape. Offering clients industry-leading technology, experienced operators, and unmatched customer service, Inertia pushed the boundaries of what a hydrovac company could be.

Brent Harper
Inertia Environmental
+1 587-757-1000
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

Summit Hydro-Vac And OCS Group Are Excited To Join The Inertia Hydrovac Edmonton Team!

You just read:

Summit Hydro-Vac And OCS Group Are Excited To Join The Inertia Hydrovac Edmonton Team!

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Emergency Services, Mining Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Waste Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Brent Harper
Inertia Environmental
+1 587-757-1000
Company/Organization
Ace SEO Consulting
14 Sage Meadows Way NW
Calgary, Alberta, T3P 0E7
Canada
+1 403-800-0325
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Ace Rashid, the founder of Ace SEO Consulting, is a much sought after SEO consultant, trainer, and digital marketing expert. Equipped with a B.Sc. in Computer Science, owning many off-line and online businesses and having over 25 years of experience in business marketing and application of modern technology, Ace has helped much business with improved search engine visibility, website ranking, and business growth through professional and proven SEO and Internet Marketing Services. Leading with the mission statement "Your Success is Our Success!", Ace has led his team and his clients on a path of success. In 2019, Ace SEO Consulting received two awards/accolades. One from Clutch, and the other from The Manifest. Clutch is a data-driven company that reviews and ranks leading IT, marketing, and business services companies in the USA, Canada, and the UK. Clutch rated Ace SEO Consulting as one of the Top Marketing and Advertising agencies in Canada. The Manifest provides business news and compiles and analyzes practical business wisdom for innovators, entrepreneurs, and small and mid-market businesses. The Manifest rated Ace SEO Consulting as one of the Top 10 Marketing and Advertising agencies in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Ace has also mentored many struggling marketing enthusiasts to help them succeed in the same niche. He truly believes in God's abundance, lives in gratitude and looks forward to serving you in the future.

SEO Consultant

More From This Author
Helms Construction - Specializes In Building Construction, Including Supplying, Installing, And Erecting.
Vectra Heavy Haulers Has A Brand-New And Attractive Web Design For A Better User Experience
Seat Covers Has A New Website Design That Focuses On Convenience And User-Experience
View All Stories From This Author