Allergy Treatment Market Share Worth US$ 3.8 Billion by 2027 - New Research Report by IndustryARC
Increased Application Of antihistamines To Treat Allergy Symptoms Is Projected To Drive The Growth Of Allergy Treatment MarketHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Allergy Treatment Market size is estimated to reach $3.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027. An allergist is a specialized physician and is experienced in the diagnosis, treatment of allergic disease and associated conditions. The category of allergic disease is inclusive of diseases like asthma, hay fever, sinusitis, rashes, hives, and some types of allergic reactions to foods, insect stings, and medications. Allergy treatment is the process where allergies are curbed and allergic symptoms are alleviated. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Click here to browse the complete report summary:
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Allergy-Treatment-Market-Research-502091
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Allergy Treatment Market highlights the following areas -
1. Geographically, North America Allergy Treatment Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the significant increase in different kinds of allergic diseases like allergic rhinitis in the North American region.
2. Allergy Treatment Market growth is being driven by the increasing predominance of allergic diseases like allergic asthma and the soaring inclination towards over-the-counter medications for allergy treatment.
3. Allergy Treatment Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Allergy Treatment Market report.
Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=502091
Segmental Analysis:
1. The Allergy Treatment Market based on type can be further segmented into Eye Allergy, Rhinitis, Asthma, Skin Allergy, Food Allergy, and Others. The Rhinitis Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the increasing predominance of allergic rhinitis and surging government-financed healthcare programs to spread awareness regarding allergic disease.
2. The Allergy Treatment Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North American Allergy Treatment Market held the largest share with 39% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to the soaring count of medications under development to treat different kinds of allergies in the region.
3. The Allergy Treatment Market based on treatment can be further segmented into Anti-Allergy Drugs and Immunotherapy. The Immunotherapy Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the accelerated application of subcutaneous immunotherapy (SCIT) for allergy treatment.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Allergy Treatment industry are -
1. Johnson & Johnson
2. Allergy Therapeutics plc,
3. Allergon AB
4. GlaxoSmithKline plc.
5. Stallergenes Greer
Click on the following link to buy the Allergy Treatment Market report:
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=502091
Why Choose IndustryARC?
IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.
Similar Reports:
A. Allergy Diagnostics Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/10601/allergy-diagnostics-market.html
B. Allergic Rhinitis Treatment Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15389/allergic-rhinitis-market.html
Contact Us:
Mr. Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
Email: sales@industryarc.com
USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596
IND: (+91) 40-485-49062
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538
venkat@industryarc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn