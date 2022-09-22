Aerosol Market Size to Hit USD 105.6 Billion by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 3.1% (2022 - 2027)
With the growth of the cosmetic & personal care products sector, the Aerosol Market will further rise over the forecast period.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Aerosol Market size is forecast to reach US$105.6 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. A suspension of liquid droplets and fine solid particles in the air or other gases is known as an aerosol. Aerosols are either natural or anthropogenic. The convenience of use of aerosol has been attracting various end-use industries such as household, automotive, industrial, food & beverages, medical & healthcare and other sectors, towards aerosol-based product packaging. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Click here to browse the complete report summary:
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15382/aerosol-market.html
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Aerosol Market highlights the following areas -
1. The Asia-Pacific region dominates the Aerosol Market size owing to the rising growth in the food & beverages industry. For instance, in February 2022, TH Group commenced the development of the Thai Binh food processing factory in the northern province of Thai Binh's Quynh Ph? district in Vietnam. The overall cost of the project reached up to VND 620 billion (approx. US$ 27 million) and aims at producing fresh, clean and completely natural food products.
Rapidly rising demand for aerosol in the food & beverage industry for cleaning, glazing, sanitizing and portioning applications has driven the growth of the aerosol market.
2. The increasing demand for aerosol in the personal care sector, due to its usage in deodorants and hair care products, has been a critical factor driving the growth of the aerosol market in the upcoming years.
3. However, the rising environmental and health effects of aerosols can hinder the growth of the aerosol industry.
Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=15382
Segmental Analysis:
1. The aluminum can segment held a significant portion of the Aerosol Market share in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Aluminum cans provide longer-duration food quality preservation benefits and protection against light, moisture, oxygen and other contaminants. These cans do not rust and corrode and offer extended shelf life as compared to any other packaging such as plastic and steel packaging.
2. Asia-Pacific region dominated the Aerosol Market share with 39% in the year 2021, owing to the increasing demand for personal care products, agricultural insecticides, increasing investments in the medical and healthcare industry and rising automotive production in the region.
3. The automotive industry held a significant portion of the Aerosol Market share in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Aerosol is utilized in various applications in the automotive industry such as in the form of cleaners, ignition sealers, lubricant cans and others.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Aerosol industry are -
1. Proctor & Gamble
2. Reckitt Benckiser
3. Unilever
4. Honeywell International Inc.
5. SC Johnson & Son Inc.
Click on the following link to buy the Aerosol Market report:
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=15382
Why Choose IndustryARC?
IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.
Similar Reports:
A. Aerosol Paints Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Aerosol-Paints-Market-Research-503051
B. Aerosol Propellant Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Aerosol-Propellant-Market-Research-500333
Contact Us:
Mr. Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
Email: sales@industryarc.com
USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596
IND: (+91) 40-485-49062
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538
venkat@industryarc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn