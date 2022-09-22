SCOUT Forms International Partnerships for Advancing Space Domain Awareness (SDA)
EINPresswire.com/ -- SCOUT Space Inc., a leading in-space observation data provider, today announced they have signed several international agreements with partners including OKAPI:Orbits (DE), Spiral Blue (OZ), D-Orbit (IT), SpaceMap (SK), and Nurjana Technologies (IT) to enhance space operations safety.
SCOUT’s international Space Domain Awareness coalition will focus on integrating SCOUT’s Space Domain Awareness (SDA) offerings with the international partner’s solutions. The agreements involve advancing international technical partnerships and advocating for sustainable space regulations across the globe.
“We recognize that space technology development today is accelerating in a global marketplace, and we are excited to bring together a cohort of companies from around the world to accelerate innovative SDA capabilities in that market," noted Eric Ingram, CEO of SCOUT. “SCOUT's group of international partners further develops the Space Domain Awareness vertical and marketplace. This establishes and builds a pipeline of customers, vendors and capabilities that will increase our ability to support and enhance the awareness of the space environment with commercial data tools for shared security and prosperity.”
SCOUT’s international partners include:
● OKAPI:Orbits, an innovative German-based SaaS startup dedicated to making space travel more sustainable through Collision Avoidance Software for satellites.
● Spiral Blue, a Sydney-based SME focused on building the next generation of Earth observation services with artificial intelligence and Space Edge Computing.
● D-Orbit, an Italian-based market leader in the space logistics and transportation services industry with a track record of space-proven services, technologies and successful missions.
● SpaceMap, a South Korean- based startup providing a decision-making platform for the best possible solutions of space problems in real-time or near real-time.
● Nurjana Technologies, an Italian-based company providing innovative products and systems solutions for the defense and aerospace industries.
Earlier this month, SCOUT announced a partnership with Privateer Space, which also focused on integrating Scout’s systems architecture and data collection capabilities with Privateer’s data solutions. The two companies plan to explore building out joint offerings that further enhance their respective datasets on space objects and events to enhance space operations safety. As a leader in providing in-space observation data, SCOUT currently also has ongoing partnerships with Slingshot and Kayhan Space.
About SCOUT Space:
SCOUT Space was founded in 2019 with the mission to enable a new era of space safety and transparency. SCOUT’s in-space products and services, first launched in June 2021, allow spacecraft to see and understand things around them. The orbital distributed sensor network developed by SCOUT will significantly improve Space Domain Awareness (SDA) and ensure responsible use of the space environment. The company is a Techstars, MassChallenge, and venture-backed startup with ongoing government and commercial contracts. SCOUT holds the Established® 2021 Startup of the Year® title. For more information, visit www.scout.space.
Trisha Navidzadeh
SCOUT Inc.
+1 949-291-8077
trisha.navidzadeh@scout.space
