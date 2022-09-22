FREE Wounded Heroes Documentary Luncheon Screening for Veterans, First Responders and Families in Tampa

PTS is NOT a life sentence and CAN be healed. Applied Technology Academy - Your Award Winning Training Provider

Wounded Heroes is a three-year passion project that features successful alternative treatments that give anyone battling PTS their lives back.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Applied Technology Academy, a military focused cyber training company, in partnership with Gier Productions, LLC and the support of Carrollwood Baptist Church will support a local screening of the lifechanging movie, Wounded Heroes, an award-winning documentary directed/produced by filmmaker Michael Gier. Wounded Heroes is a three-year passion project that features successful alternative treatments that give anyone battling PTS their lives back. There have been many films produced about PTS, but this is the first film that features options that heal PTS.

The screening will be open to all any interested active military member, Veterans, First Responders, and their family members. Specifics include:

 Date: November 5, 2022

 Time: 10:00 am EST

 Location: Carrollwood Baptist Church, 5395 Ehrlich Rd., Tampa, FL 33625

 Details: Free lunch will be provided after the screening with an opportunity to speak directly with alternative therapy providers who will be available on-site after the screening to provide additional information.

The Department of Veterans Affairs reports anywhere from 17 to 22 Veteran suicides every day. Most are given prescription medications; some of these medications are black labeled with serious side effects. It's time for better solutions.

Gier says, "Many battling Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder believe that it's a "life sentence" but as the film shows, that's not true. Wounded Heroes features Veterans that had lost hope but now have their lives back because their PTS is gone. They went from contemplating suicide to living happy fulfilling lives."

"I feel alive again, I feel rejuvenated, I feel like a soldier again." - Kyle Green, US Army

"I'm happier today than I've ever been in my entire life." - Chuck Gardea, US Air Force

"I didn't even know this kind of happiness was possible." - Sherri Waters, US Army

"We are grateful to have the opportunity to host this life changing film, with the hopes that our Veteran friends and others will gain awareness of healing opportunities they did not know existed," Lynn Fisher, President and CEO of Applied Technology Academy. The film not only features successful alternative treatments, but it also features steps for success. Gier says, "First, try the treatment option that's most appealing and then follow up with other treatment options because they work well in combination. Second, find likeminded people that have your back; don't fight this battle alone. Third, it's vital to find a new mission; a purpose bigger than yourself."

With the stresses of Covid, a divided country politically, and now the loss of Afghanistan to the Taliban, it's time to help people heal. Wounded Heroes is a film that features solutions, not only for Veterans, but also for police officers, firefighters, doctors, nurses, and anyone battling PTS.

To attend the FREE lunch and Wounded Heroes screening register at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/417076576267

Visit WoundedHeroesDocumentary.com to watch the trailer, film excerpts, press interviews, and get more details about the Sponsor a Hero program.

CONTACTS: Mike Griffin, mike@appliedtechac.com Lynn Fisher, info@appliedtechac.com Michael Gier, info@gierproductions.com

SOURCE: Applied Technology Academy and Gier Productions, LLC

