Champ Medici, Bored Ape NFT by Snoop Dogg’s son, Cordell Broadus heads to Singapore with a life-size inflatable art
We’ve had great success in America, and I’m looking forward to bringing the best of Crypto, NFT, Web 3.0 founders, creators, creatives & investors globally together in Singapore.”SINGAPORE, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Champ Medici, a Bored Ape NFT owned by top crypto entrepreneur and investor, Cordell Broadus (famous rapper, Snoop Dogg’s son), is heading to Singapore for The Champ Medici Lounge alongside Asia’s premier crypto conference TOKEN2049 and the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix 2022.
— Cordell Broadus
The luxurious pop-up lounge event will be hosted by the Champ Medici and Gushcloud International, a Singaporean headquartered global technology-driven Digital Talent and Media company, together with top crypto and Web3 companies namely NewStyle Media Group (NSMG), Bixin Ventures, BCA Network, Clay Nation, Vera, Bytecity. The event will see seven activations from September 28 to October 2 to bring the best of crypto, NFT, Web3 founders, creators, creatives, and investors globally together.
“I’m so excited to be in Singapore during the F1 season for The Champ Medici Lounge. We’ve had great success in America specifically at Coachella (Los Angeles) and NFT NYC (New York City), and I’m looking forward to bringing the best of Crypto, NFT, Web 3.0 founders, creators, creatives & investors globally together alongside the F1 Singapore Grand Prix,” said Broadus.
Here are select activities that consist of the luxurious pop-up lounge:
● Welcome To The Block (WTTB) dinner - A private VIP dinner party on September 28, hosted by Golden Equator Group, to welcome Cordell Broadus, Snoop’s Geek Squad, and hip-hop mogul and icon Russell Simmons. It will host tech entrepreneurs and investors in Web 2 and Web3 as well as international and local celebrities in Singapore during the F1 weekend.
● Champ Medici Sushi Pop-up - Another invite-only event where Cordell Broadus will host 68 investors and movers and shakers in one of Singapore’s trendiest sushi hand roll restaurants. Following that, this pop-up will last another 1 month.
● Welcome To The Block Web3 Panel and WTTB Fund Announcement - Champ Medici will also be announcing a partnership with one of Singapore’s top Venture Capital, Golden Equator Capital to establish the Welcome To The Block Fund, a Web3 investment fund. To mark the partnership, there will be panel discussions where Web3 thought leaders will discuss Web3 for the next decade and how artists/creatives can build their brand in the Web3 space on September 30.
● Champ Medici x Dr Bombay Art Gallery & The Last Generation Immersive Experience - Organized by Gushcloud, Bixin Ventures, NewStyle Media Group (NSMG) and BCA Labs, it will feature key artworks inspired by China’s top Chinese drama, The Untamed, as well as Broadus’ and Snoop Dogg’s (Dr Bombay) NFT art collections which include NFTs by Steve Aoki and Wiz Khalifa. It is open to the public from October 1 to October 2 from 11 AM to 9 PM at The Mandala Club.
● Champ Medici: Recharge - The public can visit and take a selfie with the life-size Champ Medici inflatable installation at Somerset Belt from September 23 to October 31. This 40-foot art piece aims to show the world that Champ Medici and its communities are in a constant recharging process. This traveling piece features 3 communities that Champ is invested in. Singapore serves as the first stop of the Champ Medici: Recharge Tour.
“After the successful pop-up events at Coachella and New York, we’re excited to bring Champ Medici and The Champ Medici Lounge to Singapore. We’ve partnered with Cordell Broadus and his team to leverage Web3 and understand how Gushcloud as a global technology-driven digital talent and media company can provide more opportunities for brands and creators. Singapore is a leader in emerging technologies so we’re looking forward to connecting with entrepreneurs and investors throughout the event,” said Althea Lim, Co Founder, Group CEO Of Gushcloud International.
Gushcloud and Broadus have previously partnered for The Champ Medici Lounge at Coachella Weekend 1 and most recently at the mega club Marquee to kick off the NFT NYC week. These events have attracted crypto investors and sponsors like Klaytn, CLV, Bixin Ventures, NewStyle Media Group (NSMG), Ethsign, and more as well as celebrities and influencers such as G-Eazy, Steve Aoki, Russell Simmons, Aoki Lee Simmons, Nicole Scherzinger, Bia, and Bretman Rock.
Developed by Yuga Labs, Champ Medici is part of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) which is a collection of 10,000 unique NFTs based on the Ethereum blockchain. At its peak, the entry price for a Bored Ape reached US$400,000, making it the most popular and successful NFT project yet. BAYC remains a lucrative collection and investment that in September 2022, one Bored Ape NFT was sold for US$1.17 million. Moreover, the popularity and exclusivity of the BAYC have attracted an increasing number of celebrity collectors such as Eminem, Madonna, Stephen Curry, and Snoop Dogg.
