iDialogue Launches Flow CPQ For Sales Cloud
PacketFabric Implementation Demonstrates Flexibility
Our platform is highly configurable, so we needed a flexible quoting solution for Salesforce. iDialogue allows our Salesforce Admins to quickly deploy new product configurations to our Sales channels.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iDialogue announced at today’s Dreamforce conference in San Francisco the launch of Flow CPQ; a Configure, Price, and Quoting automation solution built on Salesforce Flows and Sales Cloud.
— Joe Oligny, VP of Customer and Sales Success at PacketFabric
Flow CPQ extends Sales Cloud with flow-driven features, such as:
* Product Bundles
* Configuration Rules
* Guided Product Configurators
* Volume-Based Pricing
* Customer and Partner Pricing
* PDF and Word Document Generation
* Personalized Quote Rooms
* Scheduled Quote Reminders
* eSignatures
The solution embraces the UnofficialSF open source Flow component library. iDialogue now offers implementation, training and support services for the next generation of Flow CPQ Developers utilizing the UnofficialSF library.
Early adopters of the Flow CPQ framework have had great success. Joe Oligny, VP of Customer and Sales Success at PacketFabric says, “Our Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) platform is highly configurable, so we needed a flexible Salesforce quoting solution. iDialogue, with the UnofficialSF flow components, allows our Salesforce Developers and Admins to quickly develop and deploy new product configurations to our Sales channels.”
Michael Leach, iDialogue’s Principal Architect, added “PacketFabric’s implementation was extremely important to us. Their software-defined networks enable nearly infinite point-to-point configurations with options for speeds, circuits, subscription terms, and more. And they needed the ability to quickly scale and add new configurations in new markets.”
Flow CPQ, integrated with the PacketFabric pricing API, provides a simple and highly scalable solution within Salesforce. Sales Reps can walk customers through various configuration options in real-time, producing a reliable quote with accurate products, pre-defined pricing, and dynamic terms and conditions. All with just a few clicks. The actual networks can then be provisioned in just about 2 minutes.
“It’s amazing to see all these systems come together in a flow-driven environment. This really is the ultimate CPQ environment Developers have been seeking for years” said Michael Leach.
Flow CPQ is available as an Accelerator to iDialogue. Pricing ranges from $20-$40 per user/month, in addition to Sales Cloud licenses.
The UnofficialSF screen and action packs can be downloaded for free from https://unofficialsf.com/
The solution is available immediately. Contact info@idialogue.app to arrange a demo, or install the package from the AppExchange.
About iDialogue
iDialogue is the flagship product of Pacific Apps, Inc. that helps Salesforce users connect with customers.
Learn more at https://www.idialogue.app/flowcpq.html
About PacketFabric
PacketFabric is redefining excellence in the Network as a Service category with our unrivaled platform on which solutions, businesses, outcomes, and innovations can be built. We create on-demand programmability within the network that provides businesses with complete control. Connect to the cloud or manage multi-clouds. Build your own network. Get point-to-point access. To build a better network, leverage a better platform-PacketFabric.
Learn more at https://packetfabric.com
About UnofficialSF
The UnofficialSF community is a loose collection of bloggers, mvps, developers and the occasional Salesforce employee, united around a common goal of Flow-driven development on Salesforce.
Michael Leach
iDialogue (Pacific Apps)
email us here