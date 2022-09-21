Submit Release
THE DAILY LEADER: THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 22, 2022

No “One Minutes”

H.R. 8542 – Mental Health Justice Act of 2022 (Rep. Porter – Energy and Commerce)

The Rule will provide for 30 minutes of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Energy and Commerce.

H.R. 6448 – Invest and Protect Act of 2022 (Rep. Gottheimer – Judiciary)

The Rule will provide for 30 minutes of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Judiciary.

H.R. 4118 – Break the Cycle of Violence Act (Rep. Horsford – Judiciary)

The Rule will provide for 30 minutes of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Judiciary.

H.R. 5768 – VICTIM Act of 2022 (Rep. Demings – Judiciary)

The Rule will provide for 30 minutes of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Judiciary.
 

