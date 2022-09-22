GAMA-1 Technologies Awarded $180M NOAA NESDIS Subject Matter Expertise for Cloud Development and Innovation Initiatives
GAMA-1 is honored NESDIS chose our team with their vote of high confidence of success in our proposed cloud technical and management approach.
GAMA-1 is Leading The Way In NOAA Cloud Services
I am confident in our Digital Transformation Center of Excellence, which has played a significant role in building momentum around modernizing the NESDIS Enterprise using cloud technologies.”WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GAMA-1 Technologies, LLC was awarded the 5 Year, $180M National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) National Environmental Satellite, Data, and Information Service (NESDIS) for Subject Matter Expertise (SME) for Cloud Development and Innovation Initiatives Task Order under the NOAA Mission IT Services (NMITS) Blanket Purchase Agreement. NESDIS provides secure and timely access to global environmental data from satellites and other sources to promote and protect the Nation's security, environment, economy, and quality of life.
— Gustavo Gamarra, GAMA-1 President
GAMA-1 is honored that NESDIS chose our team with their vote of high confidence of success in our proposed technical and management approach. An approach that entails providing the subject matter expertise to increase efficiency, eliminate redundancy, modernize the NESDIS Ground Enterprise (NGE) technology, and reduce the total cost of ownership of all NGE systems. Our Cloud SMEs have supported multi-tier development, architecture, and deployment of Cloud IT systems, from the inception of the NESDIS cloud pilot project to the delivery of the operational NESDIS Common Cloud Framework to the rapidly expanding development efforts supported by NESDIS Cloud-sandbox Infrastructure Services. We celebrate this contract award with our team members, who have extensive experience deploying various Cloud IT services, collectively designing, deploying, and managing dozens of multi-account and multi-tier solutions for public, private, and non-profit customers.
About GAMA-1 Technologies – GAMA-1 is a highly-technical Certified Small Disadvantaged Business with a mature service delivery model. We combine industry and government standards with established GAMA-1 methodologies to develop, engineer, secure, implement, and maintain IT solutions and services. We refine our methods through continuous process improvement and hold International Organization of Standards (ISO) 9001 (Quality), ISO 20000 (ITSM), and ISO 27001 (Security) certifications. We train our staff on IT Infrastructure Library (ITIL) v4 and apply Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) Services Level 3 processes. GAMA-1 is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for two consecutive years in a row. This prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at GAMA-1 Technologies. This year, 97% of employees said it’s a great place to work compared to 57% of typical U.S.-based company employees.
