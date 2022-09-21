House Bill 1795 Printer's Number 3513

PENNSYLVANIA, September 21 - An Act amending Title 68 (Real and Personal Property) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in general provisions relating to condominiums, further providing for definitions; in management of the condominium, further providing for executive board members and officers, for bylaws, for meetings and for voting and proxies; in general provisions relating to cooperatives, further providing for definitions; in creation, alteration and termination of cooperatives, further providing for master associations; in management of cooperatives, further providing for bylaws, for meetings and for voting and proxies; in general provisions relating to planned communities, further providing for definitions; in creation, alteration and termination of planned communities, further providing for master associations; and, in management of planned community, further providing for bylaws, for meetings and for voting and proxies.