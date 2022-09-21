Carper Celebrates Senate Ratification of the Kigali Amendment

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, today led his Senate colleagues in ratifying the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol, a global treaty to phase down hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), by a vote of 69-27.

“Ratifying the Kigali Amendment is a truly historic achievement for our nation and our planet,” said Senator Carper. “For years, I have worked with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle—and in cooperation with the business and environmental communities—to transition away from super climate polluting HFCs. Today, as the United Nations met for its annual General Assembly, the United States successfully joined 137 other countries in agreeing to phase down the use of HFCs.

“By ratifying this treaty on the heels of passing the historic Inflation Reduction Act, there is no doubting America's global climate leadership. Ratification also provides U.S. businesses with much-needed certainty and future opportunity—proof that we can do good for our planet and create economic opportunity as well. As the original author of the bipartisan American Innovation and Manufacturing Act with Senator Kennedy, I sincerely thank him and every one of our colleagues who supported us in ratifying the Kigali Amendment.”

