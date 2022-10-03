An Obsessive and Dark Murder Mystery-Style Trilogy
THE HIGH BLUFFS TRILOGY by Sally Royer-Derr
The HIGH BLUFFS TRILOGY is a fast-paced thriller that will keep readers guessing at every turn — and in every book. At once a murder mystery and titillating romance, these books are sure to enthrall readers as they follow Joanna and Jilly through their grieving journeys, their attempts at starting over, and of course, the many dark twists of someone watching them and attempting to turn their world upside-down.
— BookLife Prize
Perfect for readers of Lisa Gardner, Harlan Coben, James Patterson and Iris Johansen, these books will keep readers guessing and gasping at each new terrible event and dark secret that is likely to unfold during this entertaining trilogy.
The series starts with Book One, HIGH BLUFFS, and then advances into SANTA MONICA and THE RETURN.
Haunted by a series of unexplainable and horrific deaths — including the death of her husband — Joanna Dresden cannot help but wonder if there is a darkness lurking over her small, idyllic town in Maine. With each new death, a new dark secret seems to emerge that shocks everyone to their core and leaves them all wondering if anything truly is as it seems to be. But worse, Joanna cannot help but wonder if there is someone behind these events, someone who is constantly watching her and her daughter, Jilly.
Even when the pair of women attempts to move to another town to start fresh, new dark events occur that feel a little too familiar, and Joanna cannot help but wonder if the darkness is not something that they can leave behind.
Despite these terrible events, Jilly eventually finds herself drawn back to the town she called home in her childhood, only for the memories of what happened to begin creeping back. With the lingering feeling that there is someone ominous lurking about the town, causing trouble and perhaps now watching Jilly instead of her mother, she can’t help but wonder if there was more to her mother’s worries than she ever gave her credit for.
With suspense, murder-mystery-style deaths, a lurking presence and a story that seems to go bump in the night, this trilogy is sure to keep any fan of thrillers turning the pages to the very end — and awake long after the book is closed. It’s a story of trying to heal and begin again, interrupted by mistakes that are handed down from one generation to the next, all while trying to escape someone else’s obsession.
The trilogy already has been receiving praise:
“An engaging tale of danger and romance.” — Kirkus Reviews
“High Bluffs is hard to put down.” — BookLife Prize
The High Bluffs Trilogy is available now on Amazon and other popular retailers where books are sold.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sally Royer-Derr is the author of several novels including the High Bluffs Trilogy, The Tracks, and Ohana. She has degrees in psychology and education. Writing has been a passion of Sally’s since childhood. Throughout her life, she has worked in education and banking, but writing has always proved to be her true love. Sally lives in Pennsylvania with her family.
sderr76@gmail.com
Watch the trailer for The High Bluffs Trilogy