FOREIGN MINISTER MANELE REAFFIRMS COMMITMENT TO RELATIONS WITH CHINA

Solomon Islands Foreign Minister Jeremiah Manele has reaffirmed Solomon Islands’ commitment to developing relations with China, saying both countries already signed an agreement on jointly pushing forward the Belt and Road Initiative and will actively engage in the China-proposed Global Development Initiative.

Manele hailed the relationship during a meeting with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday on the sidelines of the current 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

He said, Solomon Islands look forward to enhancing practical cooperation with China in various fields and pushing for greater advancement of bilateral relations.

Both countries agreed to strengthen bilateral and multilateral cooperation in such areas as agriculture, policing, education and fisheries and to promote projects such as the athletes’ village for the Pacific Games as well as Solomon Islands’ national hospital facilities.

Manele also wished the forthcoming 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China a full success, and thanked China, which has become Solomon Islands’ largest development partner, for its support for Solomon Islands as the latter will host the 17th Pacific Games in 2023.

He added that such support will help improve the country’s infrastructure and change its national outlook.

Meanwhile, Minister Wang Yi said that under the guidance of the heads of state of the two countries, fruitful outcomes have been yielded as a result of the all-round exchanges and cooperation between China and Solomon Islands over the past three years since the two countries established diplomatic relations, which has brought tangible benefits to the people of Solomon Islands.

“Political mutual trust between the two countries has been strengthening, and the foundation of bilateral relationship has become more consolidated”, Wang said, adding that facts have shown that the decision to establish diplomatic relations between China and Solomon Islands is in full accord with the fundamental interests of Solomon Islands and its people.

Wang said China appreciates the Solomon Islands government’s effort to lead and unite its people, adhere to independence and self-determination, and firmly stick to its self-chosen path of development.

The cooperation between China and Solomon Islands is an example of South-South cooperation, Wang said, noting that developing countries also have the right to development, and their people deserve to live happy lives.

