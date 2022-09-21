Submit Release
SOUTH NEW GEORGIA CONSTITUENCY EMBARKS ON SANITATION PROJECT

Sanitation is amongst South New Georgia (Rendova-Tetepare) Constituency (SNGC) priorities as it takes necessary steps toward implementation of the project.

Constituency Project Officer (CPO) John Dokese said implementation will target households, schools and churches.

He said their constituency office team is taking serious steps toward its implementation to guarantee access to proper sanitation by constituents.

Mr. Dokese said they should have implemented the project in recent years but due to other competing key projects they have to reprioritize for later part of this year and next year.

He explained that the project is categorized into different categories like water supply sanitation, household toilet sanitation systems and water tanks.

CPO Dokese said the constituency under the leadership of their Member of Parliament (MP) Danny Philip is committed to implement this project to make sure constituents have access to clean and safe water supply and proper toilet sanitation systems.

Meanwhile, Dokese acknowledged the government for its continuous funding support to SNGC office to ensuring the office implement its priority programmes towards improving social and economic livelihood of its rural people.

Sectors that the constituency continue to support include fisheries through delivery of boats & OBMs, income-generation, education, health and housing projects.

 

– MRD Press 

