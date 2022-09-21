SOUTH NEW GEORGIA INVEST MORE IN EDUCATION & CHURCH PROJECTS

South New Georgia (Rendova-Tetepare) Constituency (SNGC) office says an immense portion of its Constituency Development Fund (CDF) allocations were expended into education and church projects.

Constituency Project Officer (CPO) John Dokese told MRD Media in an interview.

He said a big share of the CDF allocation over the years are invested into the education sector which include building of new classrooms, staff houses and school fee subsidies. “The same goes to church projects like construction of new church buildings, provision of building materials and instrument sets and financial assistance to church programmes.”

Dokese said that it is the commitment of the constituency office under the leadership of their Member of Parliament (MP) Hon. Danny Philip to support the education sector to make sure their children continue to access better education as they prepare their future.

CPO Dokese further said that the constituency is pleased to continue its support to churches regardless of whatever denomination because churches play an important role in the spiritual and social development of our country, Solomon Islands.

He also shared SNGC achievements over the two years (2020-2021) which include the funding of Tirongo Adventist Primary School classroom project including three permanent staff houses, co-funding of Vancouver secondary and primary new classroom buildings, provision of building materials to Buruku SDA church building which is almost completed and funding of instrument sets to six various churches/religions.

Buruku SDA church co-funded by CDF through the provision of building materials. The church is now nearing completion.

Headmaster of Vancouver Primary school Nelson Amo Lambu said he was grateful for the support rendered by the government through SNGC office which enabled them to build a new primary classroom.

He said have it not for the constituency office co-funding support through the provision of building materials they would have struggled all alone to build the new classroom complex.

“Education is the key to success and seeing the constituency office stepped in with the support and continue to investing in this sector is encouraging and I must applaud the SNGC office under the leadership of our Member of Parliament (MP) Danny Philip for the generous assistance.”

Headmistress of Vancouver Secondary school Mavis Bero Etupioh also shared the same sentiments.

She said the school has faced a lot of challenges because of its remoteness and rural state but with the support provided by government through CDF it helps them a lot to build new classrooms that would provide conducive learning environment for their students.

Mrs. Etupioh said education is the key to everything and she reminded Members of Parliament (MPs) to always prioritize it.

She then thanked the government through the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) for the CDF programme and encourages them to continue with the programme to improve social and economic livelihoods of rural dwellers.

Vancouver new primary classroom that is co-funded by CDF through the provision of building materials. The project commenced in 2021 and construction work is progressing.

Meanwhile, Manoka Havea Coordinator of the CDF projects in Baniata community also acknowledged the national government for the generous assistance in funding of a classroom building and three staff houses for Tirongo Adventist Primary School.

The school is located on Rendova Island and for many years’ students do not have a conducive space to learn until in 2019 that the national government through the MP for SNGC Hon. Danny Philip stepped in and funded the school project through the CDF programme.

Three communities including Baniata, Havila and Retavo is benefiting from the school project.

The million dollar funded project includes a building complex of four-classrooms with an office space plus three permanent staff houses.

Havea said the future of our children is paramount and making sure they are provided with such clean, spacious and conducive learning environment is crucial.

However, Mr. Havea explained that finishing jobs on the classroom building is yet to be completed but due to the urgent need for their children to study in an environment that is spacious, clean and conducive they decided to allow the school to use the classrooms while finishing work continues.

Tirongo Adventist Primary School (TAPS) classroom building complex funded by CDF. Finishing works on the classroom is yet to be completed and is progressing.

“Our students are enjoying the new, clean and spacious environment. They are excited and happy. We would like to thank the government for funding such important school infrastructures like this to guarantee a conducive learning environment for our children (students) now and into the future,” Mr. Havea said.

For the staff houses Mr. Havea said he was pleased with the tremendous support by the government and say the new staff houses and the classroom building is a great achievement for the school and the communities as a whole.

He said teachers play a pivotal role in the education development of our children and making sure they are provided with secure accommodations is of utmost importance.

“Having strong and comfortable houses for our teachers and their families is significant. Therefore, I would like to thank the commitment and the efforts of everyone who are behind the success of this school projects.

“The school and our communities are proud to own these important school infrastructures which is made possible through the CDF programme of the government through the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD).”

Mr. Havea also thanked their MP Hon. Danny Philip for his leadership and his constituency office in facilitating the projects.

(L-R) MRD Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) officer and team leader Timoly Carter, Headmistress of Vancouver secondary school Mavis Bero Etupioh and Headmaster of Vancouver primary Nelson Amo Lambu during a monitoring activity conducted by MRD team at the constituency fortnight ago. on the background is the new co-funded primary classroom building. On the background is the new co-funded primary classroom building.

Bangopingo SDA new church project funded by CDF. This is a new million project initiated this year (2022) and work in progressing.

Bangopingo SDA primary school co-funded by CDF through provision of building materials at Lokuru community.

Front corridor of the Bangopingo SDA primary school co-funded by CDF through provision of building materials at Lokuru community.

Instrument full set and speakers funded by CDF for Buruku SDA church.

