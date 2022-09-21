Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,995 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 250,895 in the last 365 days.

Professional MMA Veteran and Coach Ricardo Almeida partners with Gracie Barra Brazilian Jiu Jitsu to expand Bucks County

Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and Self Defense Instructors at Gracie Barra Newtown

Professor Ricardo Almeida and his Students at Gracie Barra

Gracie Barra announces its grand opening schedule and professional seminars open to the public for the fall of 2022.

NEWTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gracie Barra Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and Self-Defense, the #1 name in self-defense is proud to announce its partnership with Ricardo Almeida, former professional UFC/Pride fighter, MMA coach, multiple-time ADCC medalist, No Gi world and pan am champion.

With almost 1,000 schools worldwide, Gracie Barra has been expanding its presence in the Mercer county area since 2017 with two locations in Lawrenceville and Princeton, NJ. Now, the organization has partnered with Professor Ricardo Almeida to expand his existing Newtown location deeper into Bucks county with the grand opening of Gracie Barra Newtown, located at 105 Terry Drive, Suite 117, Newtown, PA 18940.

When discussing the expansion plan professor Ricardo adds, “I started training Jiu Jitsu in 1992 under the tutelage of Master Carlos Gracie Jr. at the original Gracie Barra. Today, 30 years later, I am excited to again work with Gracie Barra and a team made up of my own students to help bring world-class Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Instruction to everyone in the greater Bucks County area.

Gracie Barra Newtown Grand Opening Seminar Schedule (Open to the Public):

September 24th @ 9am - Back to School BULLYPROOF Seminar

October 13th @ 6pm - Takedown Seminar w/ Pro MMA fighter (Bellator/UFC) Corey Anderson

October 22nd @ 10am - Women and Girls Self Defense Seminar

November 5th @ 10am - Grand Opening Ceremony and BJJ Seminar w/ Prof Ricardo Almeida

For more information or to register, please go to www.gbnewtown.com


ABOUT GRACIE BARRA BRAZILIAN JIU JITSU
Founded in 1986 by Master Carlos Gracie Jr, Gracie Barra is the #1 name in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and self-defense around the globe with almost 1000 schools worldwide. Learn More: www.gbnewtown.com

Michelle Thong
Gracie Barra Brazilian Jiu Jitsu
info@gbprinceton.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

Professional MMA Veteran and Coach Ricardo Almeida partners with Gracie Barra Brazilian Jiu Jitsu to expand Bucks County

Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.