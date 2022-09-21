Professional MMA Veteran and Coach Ricardo Almeida partners with Gracie Barra Brazilian Jiu Jitsu to expand Bucks County
Gracie Barra announces its grand opening schedule and professional seminars open to the public for the fall of 2022.NEWTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gracie Barra Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and Self-Defense, the #1 name in self-defense is proud to announce its partnership with Ricardo Almeida, former professional UFC/Pride fighter, MMA coach, multiple-time ADCC medalist, No Gi world and pan am champion.
With almost 1,000 schools worldwide, Gracie Barra has been expanding its presence in the Mercer county area since 2017 with two locations in Lawrenceville and Princeton, NJ. Now, the organization has partnered with Professor Ricardo Almeida to expand his existing Newtown location deeper into Bucks county with the grand opening of Gracie Barra Newtown, located at 105 Terry Drive, Suite 117, Newtown, PA 18940.
When discussing the expansion plan professor Ricardo adds, “I started training Jiu Jitsu in 1992 under the tutelage of Master Carlos Gracie Jr. at the original Gracie Barra. Today, 30 years later, I am excited to again work with Gracie Barra and a team made up of my own students to help bring world-class Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Instruction to everyone in the greater Bucks County area.
Gracie Barra Newtown Grand Opening Seminar Schedule (Open to the Public):
September 24th @ 9am - Back to School BULLYPROOF Seminar
October 13th @ 6pm - Takedown Seminar w/ Pro MMA fighter (Bellator/UFC) Corey Anderson
October 22nd @ 10am - Women and Girls Self Defense Seminar
November 5th @ 10am - Grand Opening Ceremony and BJJ Seminar w/ Prof Ricardo Almeida
For more information or to register, please go to www.gbnewtown.com
ABOUT GRACIE BARRA BRAZILIAN JIU JITSU
Founded in 1986 by Master Carlos Gracie Jr, Gracie Barra is the #1 name in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and self-defense around the globe with almost 1000 schools worldwide. Learn More: www.gbnewtown.com
Michelle Thong
Gracie Barra Brazilian Jiu Jitsu
info@gbprinceton.com
