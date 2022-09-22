VPS Group acquires Nexus National Security Network
European Market Leader Accelerates Growth Strategy
I am delighted that Nexus is joining VPS, offering an exciting partnership where customers will greatly benefit from an expanded, integrated security offer.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VPS Group, the temporary security specialist, is delighted to confirm the acquisition of Nexus National Security Network, the UK’s security outsourcing experts.
With its intelligent triple protection offering, VPS is widely regarded as the European market leader in vacant property protection, looking after £3.5b worth of properties across the continent, for vacant and void residential and commercial properties, as well as for the construction and infrastructure sectors.
Founded in 2011, Nexus is the go-to provider for outsourced security solutions in the UK. Offering a range of security options from mobile patrols to static guarding, Nexus revolutionised the provision of keyholding outsourcing in the UK, where they are now the market leader. Through its bespoke SaaS (Software as a Service) platform, Link (linkbynexus.co.uk), Nexus has now handled over a million responses, using their highly skilled and accredited supply chain network of partners.
This acquisition offers growth for both businesses, building on their existing brand strengths and reputations, that will bring immediate benefits to customers and colleagues.
Commenting on the acquisition, Lee Newman, VPS Group CEO, says “I am delighted that Nexus is joining VPS, offering an exciting partnership where customers will greatly benefit from an expanded, integrated security offer. The VPS Group is Europe’s only provider of full, end-to-end temporary security. The addition of the unique Link platform for outsourced security solutions, will not only enhance the group’s market-leading position, but also accelerate both our company and customer growth objectives.”
Nexus sought a supportive acquisition partner, who mirrored their commitment to placing quality, customer and colleagues at the heart of the business.
Marc Stanton, Nexus’ Managing Director, says “The partnership with the VPS Group will enable Nexus to flourish; throughout the process of the acquisition, it was clear how closely aligned the companies are, so we feel it is a really good fit. We are looking forward to being an integral part of the new partnership, continuing to grow and deliver for both Nexus' and VPS' customers.”
Founding shareholder Robert Fryer commented 'We are very proud of everything that Nexus has achieved during our tenure, and look forward to watching the company continue to flourish.'
Advisors for the acquisition were led by Giles Dennison and Thomas Howell, at Eversheds Sutherland, along with Richard Aston at KPMG. Nexus were advised by Oaklins and Brabners LLP.
Over recent years, the VPS Group has produced continued growth, pursuing a strategy of solution-led client-focused development, in partnership with customers, to support their security needs. The acquisition of Nexus is an exciting part of this growth strategy and VPS continues to actively consider other accretive M&A opportunities.
