Attorney General O’Connor Announces Safe Oklahoma Grant Recipients

OKLAHOMA CITY - Attorney General John O’Connor today announced the recipients of the 2023 Safe Oklahoma Grant, which distributed $2 million among 58 statewide law enforcement agencies.

General O’Connor was joined by Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley, Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin, Norman Police Chief Kevin Foster, and Pauls Valley Police Chief Mitch McGill. The four agencies combined received $871,601.00 through the 2023 grant and spoke about how their agencies would use the money.

“We are truly appreciative and honored to be selected as a recipient of the Safe Oklahoma Grant,” said Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley. “Partnering with the citizens of our community is among the most effective ways to fight crime. The Safe Oklahoma Grant allows us to do exactly that.”

Attorney General O’Connor said money from the grant will help the agencies directly target crime in their communities, pay overtime costs for officers, upgrade antiquated technology, enhance analytical capabilities, and purchase new resources.

“I am happy to announce that my office received a record number of applications this year and was able to allocate to more agencies than ever before,” said Attorney General O’Connor. “This program has proven to help our law enforcement partners do their job better and reduce crime across the state. My office is honored to play a role in making communities safer by distributing these funds.”

The grant allows law enforcement agencies to submit proposals to the attorney general’s office stating how the funds will be used to reduce crime.

Attorney General O’Connor said the grant continues to help both rural and metro-area agencies with basic policing necessities as well as advanced technology.

“Each department need is different, but they are all necessary to fight crime and keep our communities safe,” Attorney General O’Connor said. “For example, the Pauls Valley Police Department is using the grant funds to upgrade its antiquated ink fingerprint system to a live scan fingerprint system, a tool that is used by most local agencies and has been around for 25 years.”

About the Safe Oklahoma Grant Program

Established in 2012, the Attorney General’s Safe Oklahoma Grant Program is funded by an annual appropriation from the state legislature. All sheriff’s and other local law enforcement agencies, including campus police, are eligible for the grant.

After the applications are reviewed, the grants are made on a one-year period and continued funding is not guaranteed. Applicants must include the city’s violent crime rate for the previous five years.

2023 Grant Recipients and Amount Received: